Cell Imagers Market size to grow by USD 4.12 Bn | Market Research Insights highlight the growing prevalence of chronic diseases as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The global Cell Imagers Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

General Electric Co.

Leica Microsystems

Merck KGaA

Olympus Corp.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 35% of market growth. The two biggest markets in North America for cell imagers are the US and Canada. This region's market will grow more slowly than the markets in any other regions.

Over the projected period, the prevalence of chronic diseases will rise, and the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries will expand. These factors will support the expansion of the North American cell imagers market.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Germany, Japan, UK, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Cell Imagers Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The equipment segment's market share growth for cell imagers will be strong. Standard microscopes, confocal microscopes, cutting-edge fluorescence microscopes, and image capture tools are some of the instruments used in cell imaging. These systems do not need to be connected to a computer. The need for cell imaging equipment is primarily driven by extensive microscopy research, high-resolution solutions offered by various pieces of equipment, and equipment modification based on end-user preferences.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

A significant element influencing the rise of the worldwide cell imagers market share is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Some of the most important steps that can help prevent chronic diseases include regular health examinations, early disease screenings, and appropriate treatment planning. In order to improve processes and better comprehend the metastatic process, specifically to grasp the dynamics and adaptability of dissolving cancer cells, these techniques are being applied more and more in the research of animal cells.

However, the technical and economic challenges of super-resolution will be a major challenge for the global cell imagers market share growth.

Cell Imagers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.9% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, General Electric Co., Leica Microsystems, Merck KGaA, Olympus Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor Landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Exhibit 43: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Becton, Dickinson and Co. – Key news



Exhibit 46: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 48: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 51: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Carl Zeiss AG

10.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 58: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 59: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: General Electric Co.– Key news



Exhibit 61: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Leica Microsystems

Exhibit 63: Leica Microsystems - Overview



Exhibit 64: Leica Microsystems - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Leica Microsystems – Key news



Exhibit 66: Leica Microsystems - Key offerings

10.8 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 67: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 68: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Merck KGaA– Key news



Exhibit 70: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.9 Olympus Corp.

Exhibit 72: Olympus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Olympus Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Olympus Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 75: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 PerkinElmer Inc.

Exhibit 77: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: PerkinElmer Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 80: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Sartorius AG

Exhibit 82: Sartorius AG - Overview



Exhibit 83: Sartorius AG - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Sartorius AG – Key news



Exhibit 85: Sartorius AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Sartorius AG - Segment focus

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 87: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.– Key news



Exhibit 90: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

