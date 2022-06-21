Cell Imagers Market size to grow by USD 4.12 Bn | Market Research Insights highlight the growing prevalence of chronic diseases as Key Driver | Technavio

Jun 21, 2022, 20:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Cell Imagers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 8.96% at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (equipment, consumables, and software) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
The global Cell Imagers Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Carl Zeiss AG
- General Electric Co.
- Leica Microsystems
- Merck KGaA
- Olympus Corp.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Sartorius AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
North America will account for 35% of market growth. The two biggest markets in North America for cell imagers are the US and Canada. This region's market will grow more slowly than the markets in any other regions.
Over the projected period, the prevalence of chronic diseases will rise, and the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries will expand. These factors will support the expansion of the North American cell imagers market.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, Germany, Japan, UK, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Cell Imagers Market during the forecast period.
The equipment segment's market share growth for cell imagers will be strong. Standard microscopes, confocal microscopes, cutting-edge fluorescence microscopes, and image capture tools are some of the instruments used in cell imaging. These systems do not need to be connected to a computer. The need for cell imaging equipment is primarily driven by extensive microscopy research, high-resolution solutions offered by various pieces of equipment, and equipment modification based on end-user preferences.
A significant element influencing the rise of the worldwide cell imagers market share is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Some of the most important steps that can help prevent chronic diseases include regular health examinations, early disease screenings, and appropriate treatment planning. In order to improve processes and better comprehend the metastatic process, specifically to grasp the dynamics and adaptability of dissolving cancer cells, these techniques are being applied more and more in the research of animal cells.
However, the technical and economic challenges of super-resolution will be a major challenge for the global cell imagers market share growth.
