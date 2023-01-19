Cell Line and Membrane Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $10.57 Billion by 2031 at a 8.8% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Line and Membrane Market By Products, By Source, By Type, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell line and membrane market was valued at $4,533.04 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $10,574.56 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.

A cell line is a permanently established cell culture that will multiply indefinitely in a given appropriate fresh medium and space and is frequently used to investigate biological processes in place of primary cells. Transfection, selection, and single-cell cloning are all a part of the cell line generation process.

Various types of cells are used to create different cell lines. Cell lines allow for the gradual changes in cell structure, physiology, and genetic makeup in a controlled setting.. Cell lines are derived from single cells and are used to make fusion proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines.



Cell lines have revolutionized scientific research and they are widely used in the production of vaccines, testing drug metabolisms & cytotoxicity, antibody production, study of gene function, generation of artificial tissues (artificial skin), and synthesis of biological compounds (therapeutic proteins).



The key factors that drive the growth of market are rise in the prevalence of cancer & chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, and an increase in vaccine production. In addition, the rise in novel drug development activities, growth in use of mammalian cell for cell line production, and surge in technological advancements in expression vector design are the key factors that boost the market growth. For instance, according to the International Agency of Cancer Research, 9,503,710 new cancer cases were diagnosed in Asia in 2020.



However, the strict regulatory framework coupled with the time-consuming process for the development of stable lines hampers the market growth. Conversely, emerging healthcare market in developing countries & low-income countries and increase in the risk of pandemic & communicable diseases are expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of market during the forecast period.



North America accounted for a majority of the cell line and membrane market share in 2021 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to rise in the prevalence of cancer, increased use of media & reagents for cell line development, and presence of major key players in the region.



Asia-Pacific was the second largest contributor to the market in 2021, and is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in geriatric population in developing countries.



The key players that operate in the cell line and membrane market are Advanced Instruments LLC, AGC Biologics, Cytiva Lifesciences, Sartorius Cellgenix Gmbh, Premas Biotech, Selexis SA, Lonza, Samsung Biologics, PromoCell, Thermofisher Scientific Inc, Imegenex India Pvt. Ltd., and ProBioGen.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cell line and membrane market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing cell line and membrane market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the cell line and membrane market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cell line and membrane market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Products

Media and Reagents

Type

Serum

Media

Reagents

Equipments

Type

Biosafety Cabinets

Cell Counters and Viability Systems

Incubators

Centrifuges

Bioreactors

Storage Equipment

Others

Accessories and Consumables

By Source

Non Mammalian Cell Line

Type

Insects

Amphibians

Mammalian Cell Line

By Type

Hybridomas

Continuous cell lines

Recombinant cell lines

Primary cell lines

By End User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Key Market Players

Advanced Instruments LLC

AGC Biologics

Cytiva Lifesciences

Sartorius

Cellgenix Gmbh

Premas Biotech

Selexis SA

Samsung Biologics

Lonza

Thermofisher Scientific Inc

PromoCell

ProBioGen

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: CELL LINE AND MEMBRANE MARKET, BY PRODUCTS



CHAPTER 5: CELL LINE AND MEMBRANE MARKET, BY SOURCE



CHAPTER 6: CELL LINE AND MEMBRANE MARKET, BY TYPE



CHAPTER 7: CELL LINE AND MEMBRANE MARKET, BY END USER



CHAPTER 8: CELL LINE AND MEMBRANE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5476c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets