Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Value to Reach US$ 15.5 Bn by 2032: TMR Study

Jan 05, 2023, 06:00 ET
- Increase in usage of mammalian cells for the bioproduction of viral vaccines is likely to drive market growth during the forecast period
- Rise in demand for reagents and consumables is propelling the market
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study published by Transparency Market Research, the global cell lysis & disruption market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032.
Cell lysis and disruption refers to a procedure, in which the cell membrane is decomposed in order to extract protein or nucleic acid from a cell. The decision to adopt the most suitable cell lysis methods depends on factors such as cell type, application, concentration, and desired efficiency.
Key Findings of Market Study
- Growing Usage of Mammalian Cells to Fuel Market Growth: In terms of cell type, the global market has been classified into mammalian cells, bacterial cells, yeast/algae/fungi, and plant cells. The mammalian cells segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Increase in usage of mammalian culture systems in the bioproduction of viral vaccines is expected to drive the segment. Additionally, usage of three-dimensional mammalian systems for cancer research and stem cell research is likely to accelerate business growth during the forecast period.
- Increase in Demand for Reagents and Consumables Bolstering Cell Lysis & Disruption Market: Based on product, the global market has been bifurcated into instruments and reagents & consumables. The reagent & consumables segment is expected to account for significant market share during the forecast period. Increase in enzymes demand for yeast, bacterial, and plant samples based on enzyme specificity is projected to augment the segment during the forecast period.
- Coronavirus Pandemic Propelling Industry Growth: The coronavirus pandemic is driving the global cell lysis & disruption market. Rise in the number of cases across the world led to increase in the need for new medicines to help cure patients. This resulted in surge in pharmacological discoveries, which benefited the overall market. Furthermore, extensive usage of cell lysis and disruption tools in the manufacturing of biotherapeutics is projected to drive market development during the pandemic.
Cell Lysis & Disruption Market - Key Drivers
- Increase in adoption of biotechnology procedures in agricultural, bio-services, and pharmaceutical industries is augmenting global cell lysis and disruption market growth
- Rise in adoption of gene expression protocols could help business growth during the forecast period
- Increase in demand for tumor tissue dissociation equipment has led to development of new products. This is likely to propel the market during the forecast period.
Cell Lysis & Disruption Market - Regional Insights
- The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This is ascribed to increase in number of contract research and clinical trials due to the growth of the bioservices industry in China and India.
- The industry in North America is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period led by rise in government initiatives and measures favoring molecular biology research in the U.S. and Canada
Cell Lysis & Disruption Market - Key Players
The global market is competitive, with the presence of several international and local players. Entry of new players is likely to intensify the competition during the forecast period. Leading players could invest in R&D to produce improved cell lysis & disruption products that would meet consumer requirements.
Key players in the market are ThermoFischer Scientific, Qiagen NV, and Danaher Corp.
The global cell lysis & disruption market is segmented as follows:
- By Technique
- Reagent-based
- Detergent
- Enzymatic
- Physical Disruption
- Mechanical Homogenization
- Ultrasonic Homogenization
- Pressure Homogenization
- Temperature Treatments
- By Product Type
- Instruments
- Reagents & Consumables
- By Cell Type
- Mammalian Cells
- Bacterial Cells
- Yeast/Algae/Fungi
- Plant Cells
- By Application
- Protein Isolation
- Downstream Processing
- Cell organelle Isolation
- Nucleic acid Isolation
- By Region
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Latin America
- MEA
