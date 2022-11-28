Cell Reprogramming Market Size Value Projected to Touch Around USD 618.00 Million by 2030, at 8.0% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Cell Reprogramming Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Sendai Virus, mRNA, Episomal); By Application (Research, Therapeutic); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to the research report, the global cell reprogramming market size & share was valued at USD 312.08 million in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 618.00 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

What is Cell Reprogramming? How Big is Cell Reprogramming Market Size & Share?

Overview

Cell reprogramming is the process of converting cells from one fate to another through an intermediate stem or progenitor cell. The newly developed cells are called induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells). The process is well known for its ability to replace damaged cells or tissues. Cell reprogramming offers the potential to cure some diseases by preventing the problems that come with embryonic stem cells (ESCs).

Researchers are now exploring ways to alter the cell loss caused by diseases using iPS cells. However, the process has now become possible due to various developments in genetic engineering. Cell reprogramming offers an opportunity to expand rejection-proof, customized cells and tissues for effective transplantation, which is supposed to drive the growth of the cell reprogramming market.

Some of Top Market Players Are:

Allele Biotechnology

ALSTEM

Applied Biological Materials

Axol Bioscience

Creative Bioarray

DefiniGEN

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics

Lonza

Mogrify

REPROCELL

Stemnovate

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Growth Driving Factors

Factors, such as advancements in stem cell biology, regenerative medicine for possible treatment, and the rising suitability of cell reprogramming in the healthcare sector are driving the market growth. Growing adoption of stem cell treatments for various diseases, along with an increase in demand for reprogramming for stem cells, are expected to propel the industry demand over the forecast period. Also, developments like reprogramming somatic cells into ES-cell and direct reprogramming to a large extent through epigenetic network changes are accelerating the cell reprogramming market size.

Moreover, a growing number of investments by governments and private companies are contributing to the industry expansion. In addition, increasing technological developments like gene editing, the creation of progenitor cells, & tissue engineering is anticipating the cell reprogramming market sales. The growing use of iPSC in the worldwide pharmaceutical industry is another factor expected to boost cell reprogramming industry development.

Recent Developments

In April 2021 , Tidal Therapeutics was acquired by Sanofi.

, Tidal Therapeutics was acquired by Sanofi. In January 2020 , Allele Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Astellas Pharma Inc., signed an agreement through its subsidiary Astellas Institute for Regenerative Medicine (AIRM) to emphasis on expanding its core competency in reprogramming somatic cells into iPSCs.

Segmental Analysis

mRNA reprogramming technology held the highest share in 2021

In terms of technology, mRNA reprogramming witnessed the biggest cell reprogramming market share in 2021. This is because mRNA is smaller in size therefore process of transfection becomes easier than other reprogramming vectors. mRNA reprogramming provides 1% better reprogramming efficiency when working with difficult-to-reprogram samples. Also, this technology can create human iPS cells of the highest quality from somatic tissue in a faster and more secure way.

Research is anticipated to show the highest rate over the foreseen period

On the basis of applications cell reprogramming market segmentation, the research application segment dominated the major revenue share in 2021. It is projected to grow at the fastest growth during the upcoming period owing to the ongoing research on cell reprogramming with stem cells. Further, growing investment by governments and private firms in stem cell research studies which is pushing the industrial participants the global sector by treating various chronic diseases, is driving the growth of the segment.

Cell Reprogramming Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 618.00 Million Market size value in 2021 USD 312.08 Million Expected CAGR Growth 8.0% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, By End-Use, By Region

North America is anticipated to record the highest growth rate over the predicted period

By geography, cell reprogramming market demand in North America is expected to witness the biggest growth in the upcoming period due to the ongoing iPSC technological developments and the availability of functional cells for pre-clinical drug testing in the region. Also, high throughput drug toxicity analysis coupled with an increasing understanding of the iPSC platform is supporting regional growth.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth, which is attributed to the effectiveness of the therapy landscape and production development. Also, well-developed healthcare systems and medical framework in developing countries, including Australia and India, is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the cell reprogramming market report based on form, application, end use and region:

By Technology Outlook

Sendai virus-based reprogramming

mRNA reprogramming

Episomal reprogramming

Others

By Application Outlook

Research

Therapeutics

By End-Use Outlook

Research and Academic institutes

Bio technology and pharmaceutical company

Hospitals and Clinics

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

SOURCE Polaris Market Research