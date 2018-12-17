Cell Separation and Characterization in Solid Tumors: Global Markets Through 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

This report consists of the overall analysis of the market landscape.It provides in-depth analysis on market size, growth opportunity in market and product types.



The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market, thoroughly integrating different models.The solid tumor products in clinical trials and current products available on the market have been studied thoroughly.



The report also consists of a detailed overview of all the cell separation technologies and techniques.In addition, the cancer diagnostics market chapter has been provided in detail to give the overall insights in the development of cancer diagnosis technologies.



R&D budget of organizations and companies in oncology research have been analyzed in detail. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Facts and data related to the market from different geographic areas provide a better regional outlook in the report. In the report, country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. This report will help the companies and organizations have an all-around analysis of the cell separation and characterization in the solid tumor market and the most preferred markets regionally.



Report Includes:

- 54 data tables and 36 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets and technologies for cell separation and characterization in solid tumors

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Overview of the main markers used for isolation, identification and purification for solid tumors, including surface cell-adhesion molecules such as CD133, CD24, hyaluronic acid (HA) receptor CD44, cytoprotective enzymes such as aldehyde dehydrogenase, ALDH, and transcription factors OCT-4, SOX-2

- Discussion of the various cell separation technique and technologies such as fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS), magnet-activated cell sorting (MACS), density gradient centrifugation, dielectrophoretic (DEP), aqueous two-phase system, field flow fractionation (FFF) and microfluidic platforms

- Coverage of the major products of the industry such as solid tumor kits, multi-marker solid tumor panels, reagents and microchips and micro-beads

- Comprehensive analysis of the major companies active in the market, including Abbvie, Inc., AstraZeneca, Beckman Coulter, Daiichi Sankyo and Pfizer, Inc.



Summary

The market for cell separation and characterization in solid tumor is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period (2018-2023).It is expected to generate a market value of REDACTED by 2023.



Solid tumors are the abnormal mass of tissue that does not contain cysts or liquid.Solid tumors are composed of heterogeneous populations of normal and cancerous cells.



Cancerous cells that form the solid tumor includes sarcomas, carcinomas, lymphomas.Separation of these cell populations is key to an accurate assessment of the true genotypic and phenotypic differences between normal and tumor cells.



Solid tumors contain stem cells that have the ability of self-renewal and these cells must be isolated from the solid tumor as these cells give biological insights of the disease condition, progression,and treatment prediction. This will drive all the cancer research and diagnosis in the future. Solid tumors similar to abnormally developed organs and tissues are composed of many types of cells including neoplastic cells, supporting vascular cells, inflammatory cells, and fibroblasts. Most cells in bulk tumors have limited self-renewal ability and are non-tumorigenic. Only a small subpopulation of cancer cells is long-lived with the ability of extensive self-renew and tumor formation. This small population is calledCancer Stem Cells (CSCs), or Cancer Initiating Cells (CICs), or Tumor Stem Cells (TSCs). The characterization of a cell line is significant for the determination of its functionality and in proving its authenticity as a pure cell line. It indicates the possibility that the cell line has become crosscontaminated with an existing continuous cell line or misidentified due to mishandling in DNA profiling.



It has emerged as one of the major standard procedures for cell line identification, and a standard procedure with universal application.Cancer is a global concern and includes many different diseases that are all characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells.



Within the broad categories of cancer (such as breast or lung cancer), there are many different types.And, even within one type of cancer, the molecular changes that caused the cancer vary with different tumors.



Stem cells have also been defined in many other tumors including cancers of breast, pancreas, prostate, head and neck, colon, liver, bladder and lung.



The factors contributing towards the growth of the market include the increasing prevalence of different types of cancer, increasing R&D in stem cell research and technological advancements.Primary tumors are responsible for REDACTED of mortalities.



In most cases, the main cause of mortality is the formation of metastases.Tumor initiation, metastasis formation and invasive growth are due to tumor cells with distinct -stem properties.



Moreover, the inefficiency of the conventional cancer treatments such as radiation therapy and chemotherapy are furthermore propelling the need for more targeted based therapy augmenting the demand for cell isolation and characterization properties of solid tumor.

Existing therapies such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy have enhanced the length of survival after diagnosis of cancer, however have completely failed in terms of recovery.Therapeutic strategies are focusing on targeting stem cells in solid tumors.



This is done with the objective to eradicate the drawbacks of chemotherapy and radiation therapy to remove stem cells that cause therapy resistance.The standard oncology treatments have incomplete and temporary effects that only shrink the tumor, and the tumor tends to relapse mainly due to the multiple resistant mechanisms existing in stem cells.



Different techniques are being developed to isolate and identify the minority of stem cells among the bulk tumors; and evaluate the reasons for the failure of traditional therapies (chemotherapy, radiotherapy) and the resistant mechanisms inherent in stem cells. The investments of major pharmaceuticals such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and Biolabs LLC in this technology and new products are driving the market growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658125



