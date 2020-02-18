Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Landscape & Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030 features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with cell therapy manufacturing. It focuses on both contract manufacturers, as well as developers with in-house manufacturing facilities, offering in-depth analyses of the various business entities that are engaged in this domain, across different global regions.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the cell therapy manufacturing market. Based on parameters, such as number of ongoing/planned clinical studies, cell therapy manufacturing costs, target patient population, and anticipated adoption of such products, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and mid to long term, for the period 2019-2030.

In addition, to account for the uncertainties associated with the manufacturing of cell-based therapies and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.



Market Insights



Till date, more than 20 cell-based therapies have been approved (recent examples include Zynteglo (2019), Alofisel (2018), YESCARTA (2017) and Kymriah (2017)), while over 500 product candidates are under development. In fact, there are over 1,000 active clinical studies of cell therapies, worldwide. Over the last few years, such therapies have garnered significant attention within the biopharmaceutical industry. Several companies and venture capital funds/investors have already invested a lot of capital towards the development and commercialization of this emerging class of therapeutics.

Despite the optimism, the growth in this domain is still hindered by various development and manufacturing related challenges, primarily due to the limited availability of expertise and infrastructure to produce cell-based therapies, such as CAR-T cell therapies.



The growing number of product development initiatives in this domain, coupled to the fact that there are multiple marketed products, have led to a substantial rise in the overall cell therapy manufacturing demand. As a result, developers have turned to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to fulfil their cell therapy development and production requirements.



A wide array of industry players, including well-established companies, mid-sized firms and start-ups, as well as academic institutes, are contributing towards fulfilling the aforementioned demand, offering GMP grade manufacturing services for cell therapies. In addition to cell therapy manufacturing companies, there are several other players that claim to have developed novel technology solutions, aimed at improving the existing cell therapy manufacturing process.

Many CMOs are also actively expanding their cell therapy manufacturing capacity either through collaborations or acquisitions, in order to offer a wide range of services to their respective clients. As a result of the ongoing efforts aimed at mitigating the existing challenges in this domain, the cell therapy manufacturing market is expected to witness significant growth in mid-long term.



Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of companies that are engaged in the manufacturing of cell-based therapies, including information on the type of cells manufactured (including immune cells (including T cells, dendritic cells, NK cells), stem cells (including adult stem cells, human embryonic stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells) and others), source of cells (autologous and allogeneic), scale of manufacturing, type of cell cultures (adherent and suspension), purpose of production (fulfilling in-house requirements and contract services), manufacturing capabilities/services offered (including R&D, cell culture development, quality testing, packaging, labelling, cell banking, cryopreservation, fill/finish services, and regulatory affairs management), location of headquarters and location of their respective manufacturing facilities.

An analysis of the various expansion initiatives undertaken by service providers, in order to augment their respective cell therapy manufacturing capabilities, over the period 2015-2019 (till October), taking into consideration parameters, such as year of expansion, type of cells, scale of operation, purpose of expansion (facility expansion and new facility), location of manufacturing facility, and most active players (in terms of number of expansion initiatives undertaken).

An analysis of the recent partnerships focused on the manufacturing of cell-based therapies, which have been established in the period 2014-2019 (till November), based on various relevant parameters, such as the year of agreement, type of partnership, type of cells, and scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial).

Informed estimates of the annual commercial and clinical demand for cell therapies (in terms of number of cells produced and area dedicated to manufacturing), which were further analyzed based on type of cells.

An estimate of the overall, installed capacity for manufacturing cell-based therapies based on information reported by industry stakeholders in the public domain, highlighting the distribution of the available capacity on the basis of scale of operation (clinical and commercial), size of the organization (small, mid-sized and large firms) and key geographical regions ( North America , EU and Asia Pacific ).

, EU and ). An in-depth analysis of cell therapy manufacturers using three versatile representations, namely [A] a three-dimensional grid analysis, presenting the distribution of companies on the basis of type of cells manufactured, scale of operation and purpose of production, [B] a logo landscape based on the type of cells manufactured, geographical location of manufacturer ( North America , Europe and Asia Pacific ) and type and size of organization (non-industry players, and small, mid-sized and large companies), and [C] a schematic world map representation, highlighting the geographical locations of cell therapy manufacturing facilities of both industry and non-industry stakeholders.

, and ) and type and size of organization (non-industry players, and small, mid-sized and large companies), and [C] a schematic world map representation, highlighting the geographical locations of cell therapy manufacturing facilities of both industry and non-industry stakeholders. A detailed analysis of the various factors that are likely to influence the pricing of cell-based therapies, featuring different models/approaches that may be adopted by manufacturers while deciding the prices of their proprietary offerings.

An elaborate discussion on the role of automation technologies in improving current manufacturing methods, along with a comparative (qualitative) analysis of cost differences between manual and automated processes.

A qualitative analysis, highlighting the various factors that need to be taken into consideration by cell therapy developers while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage the services of a CMO.

A discussion on cell therapy manufacturing regulations across various geographies, including the North America (focusing on the US), Europe and Asia (focusing on Japan ), featuring an analysis of the diverse certifications/accreditations awarded to manufacturing facilities by important regulatory bodies across the globe.

(focusing on the US), and (focusing on ), featuring an analysis of the diverse certifications/accreditations awarded to manufacturing facilities by important regulatory bodies across the globe. Elaborate profiles of key players (industry and non-industry) that offer contract manufacturing services for cell-based therapies; each profile includes an overview of the company/organization, information on its manufacturing facilities, service portfolio details, recent partnerships and an informed future outlook.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, which are likely to impact the industry's evolution, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, which includes a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall market dynamics.

Insights generated in a market-wide survey, featuring inputs solicited from experts who are directly and indirectly involved in the development and/or manufacturing of cell-based therapies.

Key Topics Covered



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Context and Background

3.2. Introduction to Cell Therapies

3.2.1. Comparison of Cell Therapies and Other Biotechnology Products

3.2.2. Classification of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs)

3.2.3. Current Market Landscape of ATMPs

3.3. Overview of Cell Therapy Manufacturing

3.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models

3.4.1. Centralized Manufacturing

3.4.2. Decentralized Manufacturing

3.5. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing

3.5.1. Scale-up

3.5.2. Scale-out

3.6. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers

3.7. Key Manufacturing-related Challenges

3.8. Factors Influencing Cell Therapy Manufacturing

3.9. Automating Cell Therapy Manufacturing

3.10. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain

3.11. Future Perspectives



4. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturers (Industry Players): Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.2.2. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility

4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Cells Manufactured

4.2.4. Analysis by Source of Cells

4.2.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation

4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Cell Culture

4.2.7. Analysis by Purpose of Production

4.2.8. Analysis by Manufacturing Capabilities/Services

4.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturers (Non-Industry Players): Overall Market Landscape

4.3.1. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.3.2. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility

4.3.3. Analysis by Type of Cells Manufactured

4.3.4. Analysis by Source of Cells

4.3.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation

4.3.6. Analysis by Type of Cell Culture

4.3.7. Analysis by Purpose of Production

4.3.8. Analysis by Manufacturing Capabilities/Services

4.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Role of Logistics Service Providers



5. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Current Scenario

5.2.1. Regulatory Guidelines in the US

5.2.2. Regulatory Guidelines in Europe

5.2.3. Regulatory Guidelines in Japan

5.2.4. Conditional Approvals

5.3. Regulatory Accreditations for Cell Therapy Manufacturing

5.3.1. Facilities Approved by Regulators to Manufacture Cell Therapies

5.4. Summary of Guidelines for Clinical-Stage Manufacturing of Cell Therapies

5.5. Existing Challenges to Clinical-Stage Manufacturing

5.5.1. Variability in Regulatory Guidelines across Different Geographies

5.6. Conclusion



6. ROADMAPS FOR OVERCOMING EXISTING CHALLENGES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Roadmap for the US

6.2.1. Cell Processing

6.2.2. Cell Preservation, Distribution and Handling

6.2.3. Process Automation and Data Analytics

6.2.4. Process Monitoring and Quality Control

6.2.5. Standardization and Regulatory Support

6.2.6. Workforce Development

6.2.7. Supply Chain and Logistics

6.3. Roadmaps for Other Geographies

6.3.1. Europe

6.3.2. Asia Pacific



7. AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES FOR CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

7.2.1. Closed Systems

7.2.2. Single-use Systems

7.2.3. Modular Systems

7.3. Case Studies

7.3.1. Roadmap to Developing an Automated Cell Manufacturing/Processing Device

7.3.2. Automating Cell Therapy Manufacturing

7.4. GMP-in-a-Box

7.5. List of Automation Service Providers

7.6. Comparative Analysis of Manual and Automated Processes

7.7. Concluding Remarks



8. PROFILES: INDUSTRY PLAYERS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Service Providers in the US

8.2.1 Cognate BioServices

8.2.1.1. Company Overview

8.2.1.2. Service Portfolio

8.2.1.3. Manufacturing Capabilities

8.2.1.4. Partnerships

8.2.1.5. Future Outlook

8.2.2. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics

8.2.3. KBI Biopharma

8.2.4. Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions

8.2.5. Waisman Biomanufacturing

8.3. Service Providers in Europe

8.3.1. BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Services

8.3.2. Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

8.3.3. Lonza

8.3.4. MaSTherCell

8.3.5. Roslin Cell Therapies

8.4. Service Providers in Asia Pacific

8.4.1. Cell Therapies

8.4.2. Japan Tissue Engineering (J-TEC)

8.4.3. MEDINET

8.4.4. Nikon CeLL innovation

8.4.5. WuXi Advanced Therapies



9. PROFILES: NON-INDUSTRY PLAYERS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Operating Segments

9.2.3. Service Portfolio

9.2.4. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

9.3. Centre for Cell Manufacturing Ireland, National University of Ireland

9.4. Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility, University of Pennsylvania

9.5. Guy's and St. Thomas' GMP Facility, Guy's Hospital

9.6. Laboratory for Cell and Gene Medicine, Stanford University

9.7. Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics, University of Minnesota

9.8. Newcastle Cellular Therapies Facility, Newcastle University

9.9. Rayne Cell Therapy Suite, King's College London

9.10. Scottish National Blood Transfusion Services Cellular Therapy Facility, Scottish Centre for Regenerative Medicine

9.11. Sydney Cell and Gene Therapy



10. ROLE OF NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Service Providers: Non-Profit Organizations

10.2.1. CellCAN

10.2.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Cooperative Research Center (CTM CRC)

10.2.3. National Cell Manufacturing Consortium (NCMC)

10.2.4. California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)

10.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Affiliated International Societies



11. PARTNERSHIPS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Partnership Models

11.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Partnerships

11.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

11.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership Model

11.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership Model

11.4. Analysis by Type of Cells

11.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation

11.6. Geographical Analysis

11.6.1. Continent-wise Distribution

11.6.2. Country-wise Distribution

11.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

11.8. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Acquisitions

11.8.1. Analysis by Year and Type of Cells

11.8.2. Geographical Analysis

11.8.3. Ownership Change Matrix



12. FACILITY EXPANSIONS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Expansions

12.2.1. Cumulative Year-wise Distribution

12.2.2. Analysis by Type of Cells

12.2.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation

12.2.3. Analysis by Purpose of Expansion

12.2.4. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility

12.2.5. Analysis by Region and Purpose of Expansion



13. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology (Industry Players)

13.2.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity (Number of Cleanrooms)

13.2.1.1. Analysis by Size of Manufacturer

13.2.1.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation

13.2.1.3. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility

13.2.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity (Cleanroom Area)

13.3. Key Assumptions and Methodology (Non-Industry Players)

13.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity (Number of Cleanrooms)

13.3.1.1. Analysis by Scale of Operation

13.3.1.2. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility

13.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity (Cleanroom Area)

13.4 Concluding Remarks



14. DEMAND ANALYSIS

14.1 Chapter Overview

14.2 Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.3 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Overall Annual Demand

14.3.1. Analysis by Type of Cells

14.3.2. Analysis by Scale of Operations

14.3.3. Analysis by Geography



15. COST PRICE ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Factors Contributing to the High Price of Cell Therapies

15.3. Pricing Models for Cell Therapies

15.3.1. Based on Associated Costs for T-cell Therapies

15.3.2. Based on Associated Costs for Stem Cell Therapies

15.3.3. Based on Availability of Competing Products

15.3.4. Based on Target Patient Segment

15.3.5. Based on Opinions of Industry Experts

15.4. Cell Therapy Cost Optimization

15.4.1. Role of Cost of Goods Sold

15.4.2. Role of Automation

15.4.3. Role of Cell Therapy Contract Manufacturing Organizations

15.5. Reimbursement-related Considerations for Cell Therapies

15.5.1. Case Study: The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence's (NICE) Appraisal of CAR-T Therapies



16. MAKE VERSUS BUY DECISION MAKING FRAMEWORK

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Make versus Buy Decision Making: Analytical Output



17. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Scope of the Forecast

17.3. Forecast Methodology

17.4. Input Tables and Key Assumptions

17.5. Overall Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030

17.5.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy

17.5.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Source of Cells

17.5.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Scale of Operation

17.5.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Purpose of Production

17.5.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Geographical Distribution

17.6. Market Opportunity in Commercial Scale Manufacturing of Cell-based Therapies

17.7. Market Opportunity in Clinical Scale Manufacturing of Cell-based Therapies



18. KEY INSIGHTS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturers: Grid Analysis

18.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturers: Logo Landscape by Type of Cell Therapy

18.3.1. Logo Landscape: Immune Cell Manufacturers

18.3.2. Logo Landscape: Stem Cell Manufacturers

18.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturers: World Map Representation of Location of Manufacturing Facility

18.4.1. Industry Players

18.4.2. Non-Industry Players



19. SWOT ANALYSIS

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Strengths

19.3. Weaknesses

19.4. Opportunities

19.5. Threats

19.6. Comparison of SWOT Factors

19.6.1. Concluding Remarks



20. CONCLUSION

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Takeaways



21. SURVEY ANALYSIS

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Seniority Level of Respondents

21.3. Type of Cell Therapy

21.4. Scale of Operation

21.5. Source of Cells

21.6. Type of Cell Culture System

21.7. Availability of Fill/Finish Services



22. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Lion TCR

22.2.1. Company Overview

22.2.2. Interview Transcript: Victor Lietao Li, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

22.3. Cell Therapies

22.4. CiMaas

22.5. Gracell Biotechnologies

22.6. Glycostem Therapeutics

22.7. Kadimastem

22.8. Bio Elpida

22.9. Center for Commercialization of Cancer Immunotherapy/C3i

22.10. Waisman Biomanufacturing

22.11. RoslinCT

22.12. Yposkesi

22.13. University of Minnesota



