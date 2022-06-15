Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Market worth $1.25 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Market (Therapy (T-cell Therapies, Dendritic Cell Vaccines, Stem Cell Therapies, NK Cell Therapies, and Other ATMPs), Package Engineering Design (Primary Packaging and Secondary Packaging), Scale of Operation (Clinical and Commercial))– By Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030"

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global cell therapy packaging products and services market is expected to reach US$ 1,252.14 Million in 2030, recording a promising CAGR of 20.32% during the period of 2022-2030.

Cell therapy aims to modify genetic material to treat different chronic diseases. Cell and gene therapy is the most significant medical advance in recent history. The increasing investments by key players in the development of promising therapies and advanced packaging technologies are anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Biopharmaceutical companies are investing in developing and manufacturing new customizable "patient-centered medicine" and modernizing their supply chains. Although biopharmaceutical firms' primary focus is on the drug product (DP) research and production and delivery methods (e.g., syringes), packaging and labelling are crucial to ensuring product quality and efficacy. The packaging of cell and gene therapy products must maintain closure integrity and product stability and allow simple access to the product while remaining functional during heat and mechanical loads experienced. The packaging must be designed to endure cryogenic temperatures without compromising the quality of the biological material or its longevity. For instance, In February 2022, Sharp, a leading provider in contract packaging and clinical supply services, has designed new purpose-built production suites to fulfil the rising demand from producers of gene treatments for dedicated and specialized packaging capacity. The innovative secondary packaging by Sharp aims to give an appropriate environment for tackling the challenges of gene treatments, notably at low temperatures and distribution in cold and ultra-cold supply chains. In summary, packaging technology and engineering, graphics, and labelling design are vital components of the development and marketing of gene and cell therapy programs.

Major driving factors of the cell therapy packaging products and services market are the increasing need for cell therapies, advancements in packaging and labelling, high prevalence of cancer diseases. Furthermore, advanced medical technologies, the rising trend of outsourcing in the healthcare industry, and the ongoing efforts of service providers to further improve their portfolios are enhancing the growth of the cell therapy packaging products and services market. However, the high cost of manufacturing systems, lack of standard therapy protocols, and complex procedures are restraining the growth of this market.

Geographically, the North America region is the primary revenue holder of this market due to rising awareness about cell and gene therapies, increasing government investments in the research and development of cell therapies, stringent regulations and an increasing number of human chronic diseases. On the other hand, Europe will also dominate the market during the forecast period due to advancements in the biopharmaceutical field and stringent regulations. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow faster in the future due to the growing cell therapy manufacturing industries and the adoption of new technologies.

Major key players in the cell therapy packaging products and services market are Almac, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Cryoport Systems, Core Cryolab Inc., Yourway, Lufthansa Cargo, Saint-Gobain Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sharp, West Pharmaceutical Services, Chart Industries Inc., and Other Prominent Players. Leading manufacturers in this field focus on novel therapy innovations, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and agreements. These strategies will help to boost their growth opportunities in this market.

Key Developments:

In Feb 2022 , Cell and gene therapy developers may now access Thermo Fisher Scientific's new integrated commercial packaging and distribution capabilities, which are designed to facilitate a seamless transition from the clinic to commercial launch for patients in the United States and Europe . Patheon Commercial Packaging Services for Cell and Gene Therapies (CGT) is an end-to-end solution that combines GMP storage, serialisation, ultracold and cryogenic packaging, and worldwide distribution to support the logistical strategies of developers.

Cell and gene therapy developers may now access Thermo Fisher Scientific's new integrated commercial packaging and distribution capabilities, which are designed to facilitate a seamless transition from the clinic to commercial launch for patients in and . Patheon Commercial Packaging Services for Cell and Gene Therapies (CGT) is an end-to-end solution that combines GMP storage, serialisation, ultracold and cryogenic packaging, and worldwide distribution to support the logistical strategies of developers. In February 2020 , Almac and Pfizer revealed steps to slash gene therapy labelling times. In April 2018 , Almac Group, the global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization, expanded its US commercial packaging capabilities at its Audubon, PA facility.

Almac and Pfizer revealed steps to slash gene therapy labelling times. In , Almac Group, the global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization, expanded its US commercial packaging capabilities at its facility. In October 2020 , Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of its Gibco CTS Rotea Counterflow Centrifugation System, a modular, closed-cell therapy processing system that enables scalable, cost-effective cell therapy development and manufacturing. The CTS Rotea system is the first Gibco instrument for cell therapy processing applications and facilitates workflows from research through GMP clinical development and commercial manufacturing.

Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Therapy

T-cell Therapies

Dendritic Cell Vaccines

Stem Cell Therapies

NK Cell Therapies

Other ATMPs

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Package Engineering Design

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Scale of Operation

Clinical

Commercial

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America cell therapy packaging products and services market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

U.S.

Canada

Europe cell therapy packaging products and services market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific cell therapy packaging products and services market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America cell therapy packaging products and services market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa cell therapy packaging products and services market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

