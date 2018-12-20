Cell Therapy Technologies Market Worth $19.9 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, December 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research "Cell Therapy Technologies Market by Product (Consumables, Equipment, Software), Cell Type (Human Stem & Differentiated, Animal), Process Stages (Cell Processing, Distribution, Handling, QC), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Cell Therapy Technologies Market is projected to reach USD 19.9 billion by 2023 from USD 10.2 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 14.4%.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Don't miss out on business opportunities in "Cell Therapy Technologies Market"

Factors such as rising government investments for cell-based research, the increasing number of GMP-certified production facilities, and the large number of oncology-oriented cell-based therapy clinical trials are driving the growth of this market.

Consumables segment to account for the largest share of the Cell Therapy Instruments Market, by product

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into consumables, equipment, and systems & software. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cell therapy instruments market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high demand for consumables (such as growth factors and media) in cell-based experiments and cancer research and the growing number of new product launches. Moreover, consumables are required at every step of cell processing. This is further expected to drive their adoption in the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cell Therapy Technologies Market"

75 - Tables

30 - Figures

116 - Pages

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=213334978

Cell processing segment dominates the Cell Therapy Instruments Market in 2018; this trend to continue during the forecast period

On the basis of process, the market is segmented into cell processing; cell preservation, distribution, and handling; and process monitoring and quality control. The cell processing segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The cell processing stage makes the highest use of cell therapy instruments and media, especially during culture media processing. This is a major factor responsible for the large share and high growth of this segment.

North America to hold the largest share of the Cell Therapy Instruments Market in 2018

The market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2018. The large share of this regional segment can primarily be attributed to the high burden of chronic diseases and increasing R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=213334978

The market is dominated by players such as Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cell-therapy-technologies-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets