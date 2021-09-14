Cellcom Expands Network with HFR Networks' flexiHaul Solutions

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HFR Networks Inc., leading the industry with intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions, and Cellcom, an innovative wireless company that provides nationwide service for its customer base throughout Wisconsin and Michigan, today announced Cellcom's deployment of HFR Networks' Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) and Smart Tunable Optics solutions. Cellcom is utilizing HFR Networks' flexiHaul solutions to expand capacity while reducing the network's total cost of ownership by saving on fiber, space and power.

HFR Networks M6424 TSN Switch simultaneously supports 4G LTE, 5G and Ethernet services. Time sensitive networking optimizes fiber capacity, enables high performance while also saving space and reducing costs. In addition, HFR Networks' Smart Tunable Optics also offer significant space and power savings at remote sites while simplifying operations across vendors and solutions. These flexiHaul solutions have enabled Cellcom to simplify and converge their network to achieve impressive cost savings by reducing deployment and operational costs, while speeding time to market for new services.

"With HFR Networks, we easily addressed our network expansion demands to ensure the best user experience for our customers, while at the same time allowing us to manage costs and getting to market quickly with new services," said Mark Naze, CEO, Cellcom. "Deployments that would normally require many fibers can be simplified to a single fiber with HFR Networks. The ease and speed of deployment were also welcome surprises."

"In this highly competitive marketplace, operators are under constant pressure to add capacity quickly while managing overall network costs," stated Paul Crann, CEO, HFR Networks. "We are excited to work with independent leaders like Cellcom as they continue to deploy new LTE offerings in parallel with preparing for 5G services."

HFR Networks, Inc. is leading the industry with our flexiHaul portfolio of intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions. We solve today's most critical RAN transport demands, especially when fiber is constrained for fronthaul or backhaul applications. Our solutions have optimized economics for this segment of the network, while also delivering high performance, simplified operations, interoperability across wireless technologies, and a diverse ecosystem of 3rd party RAN suppliers. HFR Networks' technological leadership helps customers to lower costs for 3G/4G operations, while also accelerating new 5G and Ethernet services. We enable advanced mobile networks by utilizing nanosecond timing to connect radios using CPRI and eCPRI, within both traditional and cloud-based mobile architectures. For more information, visit www.hfrnetworks.com.

Nsight is the parent company of Cellcom, Nsight Telservices, Nsight Tower and Glas. The family of companies provides wireless and broadband services to residential and business customers, along with tower erection and maintenance services in Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Cellcom is an innovative wireless company that provides nationwide service for its customer base throughout Wisconsin and Michigan, with more than 45 retail and agent locations. Cellcom is respected for its long-standing reputation of delivering extraordinary customer care, being a strong community partner, and for its renowned network, which is customized to its rural markets. www.cellcom.com

