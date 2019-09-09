Cellcom Israel Announces VP Marketing Resigning From Office

NETANYA, Israel, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ – Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the "Company") announced today that Mr. Yoni Sabag announced his resignation from his position as VP Marketing of the Company, after a tenure of 8 years. Mr. Sabag will continue to serve as VP Marketing until his replacement is nominated.

Nir Stern, the Company's CEO thanked Mr. Sabag for his many achievements and said: "Yoni successfully led the marketing division and was a pivotal factor in strengthening the Company's position as a strong communications group. During his tenure, Cellcom Israel led breakthrough marketing and advertisement campaigns, which included introducing the 'Cellcom tv' service and turning it into a leading tv service in Israel. Yoni's achievements were acknowledged and appreciated within the Company and in the entire market."

Ami Erel, the Company's chairman added: "Yoni was a valued VP Marketing and an example for the growth of excellent managers from within the Company. I thank Yoni for his professionalism, dedication and ample contribution to the Company."

For additional details, see the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed on March 18, 2019, under "Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees – A. Directors and Employees".

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.745 million cellular subscribers (as at June 30, 2019) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL). For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.

