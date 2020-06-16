Cellcom Israel Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

NETANYA, Israel, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) announced today that an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (the "Company") will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. (Israel time), at the offices of the Company, 10 Hagavish Street, Netanya, Israel. The record date for the Meeting is Thursday, June 25, 2020.

The agenda of the Meeting is as follows:

(1-3) re-election of Doron Cohen, Gustavo Traiber and of Aaron Kaufman as directors;

(4) re-approval of the Company's Compensation Policy;

(5) re-approval of granting an indemnification and exemption letter for office holders who are, or are related to, the Company's controlling shareholders, or in respect of whom the Company's controlling shareholders have a personal interest in their receiving indemnification and exemption letters from the Company;

(6) appointment of Keselman & Keselman, a member of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, as our independent auditors; and

(7) consideration of our audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Quorum

Two or more shareholders holding in the aggregate at least one-third of the outstanding voting power in the Company, present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote, will constitute a quorum at the Meeting.

Voting Requirements

Items 1-3 and 6 require the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the voting power present at the meeting, in person or by proxy, and voting on the matter.

Items 4-5 require the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the voting power present at the meeting, in person or by proxy, and voting on the matter, provided that either (i) at least a majority of the shares of the holders who are not controlling shareholders of the Company or who do not have a personal interest in the approval of the proposal voted at the meeting, vote in favor of the proposal (disregarding abstentions and broker non-votes which will not be considered votes cast for this purpose, and will have no effect on the vote) ; or (ii) the total number of shares among the shareholders described in section (i) above voted against the proposal does not exceed 2% of the aggregate voting rights in the Company.

Item 7 will not involve a vote.

Proxy statements and proxy cards for use by shareholders that cannot attend the meeting in person will be sent by mail, on or about June 30, 2020, to the Company's shareholders that hold shares registered with the American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, including shares held via Depository Trust Company (DTC) members other than the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Clearinghouse. Shareholders that hold shares via the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Clearinghouse may access the proxy statement and a form of Hebrew ballot via the following websites: http://www.magna.isa.gov.il and http://maya.tase.co.il .

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.747 million cellular subscribers (as at March 31, 2020) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL). For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.

Company Contact

Shlomi Fruhling

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Tel: +972 52 998 9735 Investor Relations Contact

Ehud Helft

GK Investor & Public Relations In partnership with LHA

[email protected]

Tel: +1 617 418 3096

