Cellcom Israel Ltd. Announces VP Sales and Service Resignation

NETANYA, Israel, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (the "Company") announced today that Mr. Amos Maor, the Company's VP of Sales and Service, in charge of the Company's private customers, informed the Company of his intention to resign his position, in the near term, after a long and fruitful tenure as VP Sales and Service (since 2012) and previously as VP of Operations and Supply Chain (since 2004), during which period he successfully led various strategic cross-company processes, including merging the service, sales and operation formations of Cellcom Israel and Netvision, organizational changes and streamlining processes, constructing Cellcom tv operations and sales formation, preparing for number portability and the entry of new operators to the market, constructing and operating the Cellcom Israel group operational formation, including the logistic center and end-user repair center, and managed thousands of sale and service representatives and the Company's dealers formation.

Mr. Avi Gabbay, the Company's CEO said: "I thank Amos for his professionalism and immense commitment to the Company over the years and wish him success in his future endeavors."

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services.

