CellCube Appoints Bruno Arnold to Board of Directors

TORONTO, September 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. ("CellCube" or the "Company") (CSE: CUBE) (CSE: CUBE.CN) (OTCQB: CECBF) (Frankfurt: 01X) is pleased to announce that Mr. Bruno Arnold has agreed to join CellCube's board of directors.

Mr. Arnold is an international financier and real estate developer with over 50 years of business experience. He was a founder and is currently Chairman of Euromart Group, one of the largest privately held real estate and investment advisory services companies in Canada. Mr. Arnold is originally from Switzerland and received a degree in Architecture from the Lucerne University of Applied Science. His fluency in German has been a factor in developing a large European client base as an asset manager. He is also a spokesperson and keynote speaker for several real estate industry associations and investment organizations.

"Bruno brings a wealth of international financing experience to CellCube's board of directors," stated Mike Neylan, CEO of Cellcube. "CellCube is a global company and having Bruno's extensive international business experience, especially in Europe, is a huge benefit to our company. We welcome Bruno onboard."

About CellCube:

CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. (CellCube) is a Canadian public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: CUBE), (CSE: CUBE.CN), the OTCBB (OTCBB: CECBF), and the Frankfurt Exchange (Frankfurt: 01X) focused on the fast-growing energy storage industry which is driven by the large increase in demand for renewable energy.

CellCube supplies vertically integrated energy storage systems to the power industry and recently acquired the assets of Gildemeister Energy Storage GmbH, now Enerox GmbH, the developer and manufacturer of CellCube energy storage systems. It has also acquired EnerCube Switchgear Systems (formerly Jet Power and Controls Ltd.) and Power Haz Energy Mobile Solutions Inc. (formerly HillCroft Consulting Ltd.) and has invested in an online renewable energy financing platform, Braggawatt Energy Inc.

CellCube develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage systems on the basis of vanadium redox flow technology and has over 130 project installations and a 10 year operational track record. Its highly integrated energy storage system solutions feature 99% residual energy capacity after 11,000 cycles with the focus on larger scale containerized modules. Basic building blocks consist of a 250kW unit family with 4, 6 and 8 hours variation in energy capacity.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at http://www.sedar.com . Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





For further information, please contact:



Glenda Kelly



CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.



Telephone: +1800-882-3213



Email: info@cellcubeenergystorage.com





http://www.cellcubeenergystorage.com

SOURCE CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.