Cellcube Energy Storage Announces the Filing of Audited Annual Financials and Unaudited Q1 Financials

CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. ("CellCube" or the "Company") (CSE CUBE) (OTCQB CECBF) (Frankfurt 01X, WKN A2JMGP) announces that it has filed its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 (the "Annual Financial Filings") and its unaudited quarterly financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the three months ended September 30, 2018 (the "Quarterly Financial Filings").

The Annual and Quarterly Financial Filings are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.

In connection with the filing, the Company is working diligently with the British Columbia Securities Commission to have the revocation of the Cease Trade Order ("CTO") processed as quickly as possible (see press release dated November 5, 2018).

The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.

CellCube is a Canadian public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (symbol CUBE), the OTCBB (symbol CECBF), and the Frankfurt Exchange (Symbol 01X, WKN A2JMGP) focused on the fast-growing energy storage industry which is driven by the large increase in demand for renewable energy.

CellCube supplies vertically integrated energy storage systems to the power industry and recently acquired the assets of Gildemeister Energy Storage GmbH, now Enerox GmbH the developer and manufacturer of CellCube energy storage systems. CellCube recently acquired EnerCube Switchgear Systems (formerly Jet Power and Controls Ltd.) and Power Haz Energy Mobile Solutions Inc. (formerly HillCroft Consulting Ltd.) and has also invested in an online renewable energy financing platform, Braggawatt Energy Inc.

CellCube develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage systems on the basis of vanadium redox flow technology and has over 130 project installations and a 10 year operational track record. Its highly integrated energy storage system solutions features 99% residual energy capacity after 11,000 cycles with the focus on larger scale containerized modules. Basic building blocks consist of a 250kW unit family with 4, 6 and 8 hours variation in energy capacity.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at http://www.sedar.com. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

