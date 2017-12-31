Cellect and Cell2in Launch Collaboration to Significantly Improve Stem Cell Selection and Expansion

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP), a developer of a novel stem cell production technology, announced today that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Cell2in, a South Korean company focused on improving the quality of cells. According to the agreement, the companies will conduct scientific evaluations combining Cellect's technology platform ApoGraft™ with Cell2in's proprietary identification technology FreSHtracer™ which monitors stem cell quality by utilizing a fluorescent dye to characterize their oxidative stress state.

Cell2in's FreSHtracer™ technology and its unique characteristics may improve the functionality and efficacy of Cellect's ApoGraft™ technology through the selection of desirable stem cells and quantification of the expansion process. Better quantification of quality stem cells is expected to lead to continuous improvements in Cellect's technology platform. Cellect's and Cell2in's technologies may also be integrated to produce a complementary advantage with the aim of producing associated improvements in clinical outcomes.

"We have the opportunity, through this collaboration, to potentially further improve the overall selection and expansion process of stem cells, resulting in higher quality cells at a lower cost than current industry standards," stated Cellect CEO Dr. Shai Yarkoni. "Cellect's strategy is to build partnerships across the stem cell industry and this collaboration with Cell2in, as well as others we recently announced, is very much in line with our approach to bring disruptive stem cell technology to the masses."

Specifically, Cellect will test Cell2in's technologies' ability to:

Show better and more efficient quantification, as compared to current industry standards, of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) using ApoGraft technology.

Validate, through quantification, that Fas Ligand (FasL), Cellect's main active ingredient accelerates MSC expansion relative to processes currently used in research and manufacturing.

Enable development of cell expansion media for MSCs and HSCs, utilizing synergistic technologies, to provide better outcomes.

