Cellect Biotechnology Continues to Achieve Milestones; Receives New Patent Allowance in Canada

TEL AVIV, Israel , April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP), a developer of innovative technology which enables the functional selection of stem cells, received an official communication from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office regarding its intention to grant Canadian Patent Application No. 2,866,358 for Apograft. Including this latest notification, the Company has 67 patent applications worldwide, of which 33 are issued/allowed patents.

"The Canada patent complements those we recently received in Australia and Israel, for the same claim," commented Dr. Shai Yarkoni, Chief Executive Officer. "I believe our level of success in the first few months of 2020 demonstrates our continued commitment to protect our innovation, plus the significance of today's achievement cannot be underestimated since we now have global coverage for our main patent, following the allowances in the other key markets, such as the US, EU and China. The global coverage allows us to continue building our strong portfolio where we continue protecting the methods of use, manufacturing and specific applications of our technology."

The Company has previously published third-party data demonstrating improved "stemness" of stem cells through use of the Company's technology. Specifically, the data shows that the Company's technology significantly improves both proliferation and functional capabilities of hematopoietic (HSC) and mesenchymal (MSC) stem cells originating from bone marrow, peripheral blood, umbilical cord and adipose tissue.

The patent covers a device and a kit adapted for selection of cells that are resistant to receptor-mediated apoptosis and a method for using the device and kit. The device enables simultaneous positive selection for both stem-cells and immune cells which support engraftment and negative selection for immune cells which induce graft versus host disease (GvHD). The device is designed as a closed compartment for cell selection in a simplified setting resulting in a safer, more efficacious and affordable solution that currently do not exist. The Company's patent applications for this technology discloses additional uses for the device.

The Company is also assessing implementation of the Apograft process in approved medical devices. Upon completion of the comparability assessment, we intend to move into strategic collaborations with companies already selling these devices.

About Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) has developed a breakthrough technology, for the selection of stem cells from any given tissue, that aims to improve a variety of stem cell-based therapies.

The Company's technology is expected to provide researchers, clinical community and pharma companies with the tools to rapidly isolate stem cells in quantity and quality allowing stem cell-based treatments and procedures in a wide variety of applications in regenerative medicine. The Company's current clinical trial is aimed at bone marrow transplantations in cancer treatment.

