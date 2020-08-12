Cellect Biotechnology Reports Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results; First Half 2020 Strategic Developments Create Long-Term Revenue Catalysts

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP), a developer of innovative technology which enables the functional selection of stem cells, today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company's six-month progress includes the development of several strategic initiatives, including growth-oriented opportunities in pain management and COVID-19 related therapeutics.

"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic business disruptions and the near-term delays to completing and commencing our clinical programs in Israel and the U.S., respectively, we acted swiftly over the past few months to leverage our sought-after technology to create several long-term business initiatives to enhance our value," commented Dr. Shai Yarkoni, Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to pursuing a potential merger with a global leader in the high growth medical-grade cannabis market, which is being delayed due to COVID-19, we have either initiated or are contemplating other business development activities that will greatly benefit from our innovation, technology and know-how. I believe each of these opportunities represents meaningful catalysts for Cellect in multi-billion-dollar markets, subject to resolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and return to normal course of business."

Notwithstanding the continued delays due to COVID-19, the Company remains focused on the following operational and clinical objectives:

Recruit the final patient in the Israel trial, as soon as practically allowed, and publish the primary endpoint results six months later

trial, as soon as practically allowed, and publish the primary endpoint results six months later Commence the U.S. trial immediately upon resumption of normal business practices since the Company has already received the regulatory and institutional approvals to proceed

Highlight its stem cell thought leadership by presenting at two upcoming prestigious conferences – the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa (October) and the International Congress on Autoimmunity (November), both being held virtually

Progress the scale-up process to complete robust, automated, close compartment Apograft process through clinically approved medical devices

The Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $7 million as of June 30, 2020, which includes the approximately $1.5 million (gross before expenses) resulting from several investors exercising certain warrants that were issued in February 2019.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results:

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $0.39 million , compared to $0.44 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $1.03 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due decrease in clinical activities as a result of the COVID-19.

, compared to in the first quarter of 2020 and in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due decrease in clinical activities as a result of the COVID-19. General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $0.61 million , compared to $0.75 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $0.78 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the decrease in professional expenses.

, compared to in the first quarter of 2020 and in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the decrease in professional expenses. Finance expenses for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.54 million , compared to finance income of $0.45 million in the first quarter of 2020. The change was primarily due to changes related to the fair value of the tradable and non-tradable warrants issued in a prior fundraising.

, compared to finance income of in the first quarter of 2020. The change was primarily due to changes related to the fair value of the tradable and non-tradable warrants issued in a prior fundraising. Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $2 .54 million, or $0.007 per share, compared to $0.74 million , or $0.002 per share, in the first quarter of 2020, and $0.24 million , or $0.001 per share, in the second quarter of 2019.

* For the convenience of the reader, the amounts above have been translated from NIS into U.S. dollars, at the representative rate of exchange on June 30, 2020 (U.S. $1 = NIS 3.466).

About Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) has developed a breakthrough technology, for the selection of stem cells from any given tissue, that aims to improve a variety of stem cell-based therapies.

The Company's technology is expected to provide researchers, clinical community and pharma companies with the tools to rapidly isolate stem cells in quantity and quality allowing stem cell-based treatments and procedures in a wide variety of applications in regenerative medicine. The Company's current clinical trial is aimed at bone marrow transplantations in cancer treatment.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "could", "might", "seek", "target", "will", "project", "forecast", "continue" or "anticipate" or their negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical matters. For example, forward-looking statements are used in this press release when we discuss Cellect's expectations regarding timing of the commencement of its planned U.S. clinical trial and its plan to reduce operating costs. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition, historical results or conclusions from scientific research and clinical studies do not guarantee that future results would suggest similar conclusions or that historical results referred to herein would be interpreted similarly in light of additional research or otherwise. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: the Company's history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund its operations and its inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to obtain favorable pre-clinical and clinical trial results; the Company's technology may not be validated and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; difficulties enrolling patients in the Company's clinical trials; the ability to timely source adequate supply of FasL; risks resulting from unforeseen side effects; the Company's ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and the Company's industry; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with the Company's technology; the Company's ability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; and the Company's ability to pursue any strategic transaction or that any transaction, if pursued, will be completed. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Operation





Convenience



















translation



















Six months ended

Six months ended

Three months ended



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019



Unaudited

Unaudited



U.S. dollars

NIS



(In thousands, except share and per share data)





















Research and development expenses

837

2,901

7,086

1,364

3,564





















General and administrative expenses

1,356

4,703

5,064

2,116

2,709





















Operating loss

2,193

7,604

12,150

3,480

6,273





















Financial expenses (income) due to

warrants exercisable into shares

1,098

3,807

(7,111)

4,697

(5,919)





















Other financial expenses (income), net

(15)

(55)

880

627

462





















Total comprehensive loss

3,276

11,356

5,919

8,804

816





















Loss per share:









































Basic and diluted loss per share

0.010

0.034

0.029

0.024

0.004





















Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used to compute basic and

diluted loss per share

338,182,275

338,182,275

200,942,871

365,428,101

224,087,799

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheet Data



Convenience











translation











June 30,

June 30,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019



Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited



U.S. dollars

NIS



(In thousands, except share and per share data)

CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents 7,002

24,269

18,106

Other receivables 277

960

469

















7,279

25,229

18,575

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:











Restricted cash 95

330

328

Right of use - Assets under operating lease 262

908

1,035

Other long-term receivables 22

76

94

Property, plant and equipment, net 314

1,087

1,288

















693

2,401

2,745

















7,972

27,630

21,320

CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Trade payables 121

420

158

Other payables 622

2,158

3,080

Current maturities of lease liability 120

416

396



863

2,994

3,634

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Warrants to ADS 666

2,307

2,172

Lease liability 155

538

677



821

2,845

2,849

EQUITY:











Ordinary shares of no par value:

Authorized: 500,000,000 shares at December 31, 2019

and June 30, 2020; Issued and outstanding:

224,087,799*) and 390,949,079*) shares as of

December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively. -

-

-

Additional Paid in Capital 36,595

126,839

108,598

Share-based payments 4,789

16,597

16,528

Treasury shares (2,719)

(9,425)

(9,425)

Accumulated deficit (32,377)

(112,220)

(100,864)

















6,288

21,791

14,837

















7,972

27,630

21,320

*) Net of 2,641,693 treasury shares of the Company held by the Company.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. Consolidated Cash Flow Data





Convenience





















translation





















Six months ended Six months ended

Three months ended





June 30, June 30,

June 30,





2020 2020

2019

2020

2019





Unaudited Unaudited





U.S. dollars NIS





(In thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:



















Total comprehensive loss

(3,276) (11,356)

(5,919)

(8,804)

(816)























Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net

cash used in operating activities:



















Exchange rate difference

1 5

-

700

-

Net financing expenses

11 37

815

18

443

Loss (gain) from revaluation of financial

assets presented at fair value through

profit and loss

- -

6

-

2

Depreciation

49 170

192

84

94

Changes in fair value of traded and not

traded warrants

1,098 3,807

(8,442)

4,697

(5,895)

Share-based payment

239 829

529

468

744

Decrease (increase) in other receivables

(136) (473)

145

(544)

75

Increase (decrease) in other payables

(217) (753)

(715)

(1,621)

(730)

Decrease in right-of-use assets

53 183

314

92

200

Interest received during the period

10 35

(46)

23

(46)

Net cash used in operating activities

(2,168) (7,516)

(13,121)

(4,887)

(5,929)























Cash flows from investing activities:



















Restricted cash, net

(1) (2)

-

2

-

Sale (Purchase) of property, plant and equipment

9 31

(120)

(3)

-

Net cash provided by investing activities

8 29

(120)

(1)

-

Cash flows from financing activities:



















Exercise of warrants and stock options into

shares

1,358 4,707

-

4,684

-

Leases liabilities

(61) (212)

(278)

(108)

(178)

Issue of share capital and warrants, net of

issue costs

2,652 9,194

23,723

71

(1,114)

Net cash provided (used) by financing

activities

3,949 13,689

23,445

4,647

(1,292)

Exchange differences on balances of cash

and cash equivalents

(11) (39)

(769)

(721)

(397)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash

equivalents

1,778 6,163

9,435

(962)

(7,618)

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the

beginning of the period

5,224 18,106

17,809

25,231

34,862

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at

the end of the period

7,002 24,269

27,244

24,269

27,244



Contact

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Eyal Leibovitz, Chief Financial Officer

www.cellect.co

+972-9-974-1444

Or

EVC Group LLC

Michael Polyviou

(732) 933-2754

[email protected]

SOURCE Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.