Cellect Biotechnology Strengthens IP Portfolio; Receives "Intention to Grant" Patents from European and Israeli Patent Offices

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (Nasdaq: APOP), a developer of innovative technology which enables the functional selection of stem cells, received official communication from two jurisdictions, the European Patent Office (EPO) and the Israeli Intellectual Property Office, regarding their intention to grant European Patent Application No. 14851547.1 and Israeli Patent Application No. 244982, respectively. These patent applications include a cell-based product and a method of manufacturing a stem and progenitor cell population with enhanced activity by short incubation with an apoptotic ligand.

"Continued recognition from global jurisdictions validates the breadth of Cellect's technology. These latest acknowledgments are significant as they cover the ability to activate stem cells, therefore improving stem cell products and manufacturing processes," commented Dr. Shai Yarkoni, Chief Executive Officer of Cellect. "Our collaboration efforts with companies in Germany, Korea and Israel have each reported similar data using our process in various tissue sources (including fat derived cells). These added protections continue to create barriers to entry and allows us to advance our business development strategies to monetize our innovation."

The Company has previously published third-party data demonstrating improved "stemness" of stem cells. Specifically, it significantly improves both proliferation and functional capabilities of hematopoietic (HSC) and mesenchymal (MSC) stem cells originating from bone marrow, peripheral blood, umbilical cord and adipose tissue.

"We believe the combination of strong IP protection and validated business collaborations support our business model and will enable us to attract external resources to strengthen and expand our opportunities," concluded Dr. Yarkoni.

The patents applications cover an ex vivo method for obtaining an improved population of stem and progenitor cells (SPC) with enhanced engraftment characteristics by activation of TNF family receptors. The Company's previous patents covered the negative selection exerted by the ApoGraft process and product translated into clinical safety superiority. The latest patent applications describe and protect the positive effect that the same molecules have on stem cells and translates to the efficacy of the transplanted cells and the yields of the manufacturing processes for clinical use).

Including this latest notification, the Company has 65 patent applications worldwide of which 33 are issued/allowed patents.

About Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) has developed a breakthrough technology, for the selection of stem cells from any given tissue, which aims to improve a variety of stem cell-based therapies.

The Company's technology is expected to provide researchers, clinical community and pharma companies with the tools to rapidly isolate stem cells in quantity and quality allowing stem cell-based treatments and procedures in a wide variety of applications in regenerative medicine. The Company's current clinical trial focuses on bone marrow transplantations in cancer treatment.

