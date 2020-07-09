Cellero Welcomes New Director of Sales to Fuel and Accelerate Expansion Plans

LOWELL, Mass., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellero, the leading provider of donor and patient collection services, GMP-grade biomaterials, characterized immune cells, and custom research services, is pleased to announce that Greg Werchowski has joined Cellero as Director of Sales. Greg's responsibilities will include sales leadership, accelerating revenue, driving business development with new customers and contributing to the company's business strategies.

Greg brings over 30 years of sales experience to the Cellero team, with 26 of those years at GE Healthcare in a variety of positions with increasing responsibility. His tenure included roles in sales management, new business development, field sales and business unit leadership. Prior to joining Cellero, Greg gained valuable experience with customer solutions related to Radiology, Cardiology, Pharmacy, Pathology and Ambulatory segments for the North American market. He is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and holds an MBA from the Katz Graduate School of Business.

"Greg is an outstanding addition to the Cellero team, and he brings a deep understanding of healthcare sales and business development," said Jeffrey Allen, President and CEO of Cellero. "As Cellero continues to grow and focuses on new business opportunities across the industry, Greg's strong background will help accelerate the achievement of our strategic goals and business objectives."

"I am excited about the opportunity to work with the Cellero team and customers in the immunotherapy market segment. The potential to help create new cell and gene therapies that improve patient lives really motivates me," said Werchowski.

ABOUT CELLERO

Cellero is the most comprehensive end-to-end provider of donor and patient collection services, GMP-grade biomaterials, characterized immune cells, and custom research and clinical laboratory services for companies developing new drugs and therapies. Cellero leverages world-class immunology research experts, coast-to-coast FDA-registered collection facilities and distribution centers, and CLIA-certified laboratories to serve scientists and drug developers in biopharmaceutical and academic institutions around the world.

Visit www.cellero.com to learn how Cellero can be your reliable, trusted partner in advancing discovery and development of new treatments and cures in the field of cell and gene therapy.

SOURCE Cellero