Cellex, HealthDatix, and Spartan Medical Team up to Provide SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Antigen Rapid Testing for Local, State, and Federal Governments to address the B.1.1.7 and other variant strains

The Cellex qSARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test manufactured by Cellex, and available to local, state, and federal governments through a partnership between HealthDatix and Spartan Medical, should not be affected by the new B.1.1.7 variant nor the other N501Y variant strains discovered in South Africa and Brazil. Dr. Li, CEO of Cellex said, "The Cellex Antigen Rapid Test should be able to detect the new variants since these are S (spike) protein variants while the Cellex Antigen Test detects the N protein. The N protein is a structural protein while the S protein is a functional protein. Viral structural proteins are less likely to mutate as compared to functional proteins."

The Executive Branch of the U.S. Federal Government recognizes the immediate need for increased supplies to conduct more COVID-19 related testing through Executive Order on a Sustainable Public Health Supply Chain, and proposed funding under the American Rescue Plan, which includes $50 billion in COVID-19 testing . Specifically, the plan calls for, "doubling the number of drive-through testing sites and investing in new testing technologies, particularly at-home and rapid tests ."4,5

"Due to the high transmissibility rate of the new variant strains coupled with longer than expected wait times for results at commercial testing laboratories, the ability to quickly test U.S. citizens and determine results may be the best path forward to slow the spread of the virus," says Eric Jania, Director of COVID-19 Testing Solutions at Spartan Medical.

HealthDatix, Inc. has begun shipping the Cellex qSARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test to Spartan Medical Inc. for use in screening and surveillance, as part of Spartan's Comprehensive COVID-19 Testing Solutions, for schools, universities, and government customers. This joint effort between HealthDatix (technology partner), Cellex, Inc. (science partner) and Spartan Medical Inc. (a CVE certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business) provides a total solution to local, state, and federal governments, answering the critical need to facilitate screening and surveillance protocols using high-quality rapid tests.

Cellex is considered a premier vendor for the Federal Government and received grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop technologies with pandemic utilities. The Cellex qSARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test and the qSARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG Rapid Antibody Test were developed using technologies and know-how from these fundings.

"HealthDatix and Spartan Medical are valued partners," said Dr. X. James Li, Cellex CEO. "Spartan's understanding of the market needs for public health agencies is apparent in the comprehensive solution that Spartan has offered. We are grateful that our products are part of Spartan's solution."

The Cellex qSARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test is an in-vitro immunochromatographic assay (similar to a home pregnancy test) for qualitative detection of antigens of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in swab specimens. The test is a self-contained portable cassette that is easy to use, and provides results in 15 minutes. Significant cost savings are achieved without the use of a reader or expensive lab processing equipment. Preliminary results show high sensitivity and specificity, based on a large clinical sample size compared to other lateral-flow antigen rapid tests.

"Making affordable, reliable, and rapid testing widely available, along with technology for screening and surveillance, is a central mission of our company as we continue to work on solutions to help our country fight the coronavirus pandemic," said Jerry Robinson, HealthDatix President.

"Private business has stepped up to assist in the fight against the novel coronavirus," said Robinson. "HealthDatix and Spartan Medical are leading by example, to offer solutions that make logistical and financial sense, while helping to ensure public safety."

HealthDatix is a U.S. healthcare technology company on the front lines of developing solutions for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded in 2008, HealthDatix offers platforms for optimizing Annual Wellness Visits (AWV), Health Risk Assessments (HRA), Chronic Care Management (CCM), as well as our BioDatix Band for passive Remote Patient Monitoring. HealthDatix is the master distributor for Cellex COVID-19 Antigen and Antibody Rapid Tests.

Since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Spartan Medical Inc. has been sourcing best-in-class products and services to address the critical need of its customers to effectively test patients for SARS-CoV-2. COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests are the latest additions to the Spartan Medical arsenal of COVID-19 Testing Solutions.

"Our company takes great pride in understanding the market needs of commercial, VA, and DoD Healthcare Systems by identifying the highest quality products from verified manufacturers to address this profound requirement," said Vince Proffitt, President and Founder of Spartan Medical. "By understanding the big picture, we have assembled premium products and services to offer a comprehensive solution for our fellow Americans, veterans, service-members, their families, and those who care for them."

Contact Info:

Eric Jania, Director of COVID-19 Testing Solutions

201-230-1410 or 1-888-240-8091

[email protected]

The Scientist: A Special Report; A Guide to Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Variants. https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/a-guide-to-emerging-sars-cov-2-variants-68387 The Atlantic: A troubling New Pattern Among the Coronavirus Variants. https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2021/01/coronavirus-evolving-same-mutations-around-world/617721/ MedRXiv: Estimated transmissibility and severity of novel SARS-CoV-2 Variant of Concern 202012/01 in England . https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.12.24.20248822v1 Executive Order on a Sustainable Public Health Supply Chain: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/01/21/executive-order-a-sustainable-public-health-supply-chain/ Mondern Healthcare: Lab stakeholders welcome Biden moves on COVID-19 testing, suggest additional steps. https://www.modernhealthcare.com/supply-chain/lab-stakeholders-welcome-biden-moves-covid-19-testing-suggest-additional-steps

SOURCE Spartan Medical Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spartanmedspine.com

