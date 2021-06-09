CellPoint Digital to disrupt payments in new sectors following outstanding success with Airlines

Payment orchestration leader will boost digital revenues in retail, online gaming, online education and entertainment & media.

LONDON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint Digital, a fintech leader in payment orchestration for travel, today announces it is now offering its market leading platform to new markets, including retail, online gaming, online education, and entertainment & media to boost digital revenues through an optimised payment service.

CellPoint Digital will capitalise on increased demand for payment orchestration from these verticals by partnering with rapidly expanding brands to deliver better, more frictionless payment experiences for customers through its Velocity Payment Orchestration Platform. The platform is uniquely suited to address the changing needs of modern merchants, allowing for dynamic transaction routing to reduce costs and minimise rejection rates, and offering access to a global payment eco-system of about 500 payment options, including acquirers, Payment Service Providers and payment methods through a single integration point. As retail, online gaming and education or content streaming markets continue to develop, CellPoint Digital aims to export these efficiencies to these new sectors. On average, this means merchants can expect 10% increased digital revenue, 20% decreased payment costs and 75% faster time to market to roll-out a new payment method or feature.

The move comes after several years of expansion and innovation in the travel sector and a series of successes in 2020, despite the pandemic, which saw CellPoint Digital achieve a record volume of Apple Pay transactions for Southwest Airlines and deliver its unique Payment Orchestration Platform to Cebu Pacific. CellPoint Digital was also recently chosen by the Latin American travel brand, Avianca – the world's oldest commercial airline – to manage its entire Payment Orchestration Platform – a project that is being referred to as the most ambitious of its kind in the industry to date.

As more customers embrace digital payments, sectors such as retail, online gaming and entertainment will face a challenge in having to meet the growing demands from consumers for better, more flexible payment options. Figures from finder, for example, revealed that Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services have grown 39% year on year.

CellPoint Digital CEO, Kristian Gjerding is excited to bring their experience in the airline sector to help merchants in new verticals: "At its heart, our mission is to make payments easier for merchants and their customers. From cross-border transactions to rolling out proliferating alternative payment methods, we know from experience that international brands like global airlines face critical payment challenges to grow their digital profits. Our experience working with international airlines, probably the most complex retailers, means that we know how to help merchants quickly and affordably expand into new markets while optimising all their payments and streamlining their payment operations. This know-how will be invaluable as brands in growing sectors such as retail, subscription entertainment and online gaming look to expand into new international markets.

"Simultaneously, we look forward to supporting the rebound of the travel and hospitality sectors – those that have been hardest hit by the pandemic – as they will emerge from global lockdown with the roll-out of the vaccination. As the travel markets are reopening, CellPoint Digital's leading payment orchestration platform will be on hand to facilitate the adaptation to new travel routes and ultimately best serve their customers in their selected destinations."

About CellPoint digital

CellPoint Digital makes payments easier™ for airlines, travel companies and other international merchants and their customers.

CellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration. Our main solution is a powerful omni-channel Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions, from cards or alternative payment methods, and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment eco-system across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimize the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rate and minimise payment costs. CellPoint Digital also provides an end-to-end digital commerce platform to airlines that masters the entire customer sales cycle and maximises the conversion rate.

CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

SOURCE CellPoint Digital

Related Links

www.cellpointdigital.com

