Cell>Point Expanding Theranostic Clinical Research to Include Platinum and 177Lu Targeted Therapy to Compliment Oncardia® Imaging Platform

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell>Point announced today, based on its sponsored chelator and therapeutic research conducted at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center on Platinum-Oncardia and 177Lu-Oncardia, and the positive results of its lung cancer imaging trials with 99mTc-Oncardia®, that it will be moving forward with these two intra-nuclear therapeutics expanding its focus in theranostic medicine. The company believes that Oncardia® (a proprietary organic formulation of ethylenedicysteine-glucosamine), which functions as an intra-nuclear compound, will provide an effective means to deliver highly targeted low dose therapy with minimal impact to collateral healthy cells. The research focus will involve studies to treat relapsed aggressive diffuse type B-cell lymphoma and lung cancer. Other cancer targets will likely eventuate from these initial studies.

The research objective is to target cancers with Platinum or 177Lu (depending on the type of cancer) by delivering the therapy to the nucleus of the diseased cell to cause cell apoptosis. The cell nucleus contains the DNA and thus controls growth and reproduction. Oncardia® targets the nucleus. The stability of Oncardia® allows it to be used with a range of therapeutic isotopes and cold metals. Based on the affinity of hyperactive cancer cells to maintain metabolic activity using glucose or the transition of cells being depleted of glucose, Oncardia® based therapeutic compounds should be effective in the treatment of a wide range of cancers.

Theranostic personalized medicine involves the combination of therapy and imaging to improve the detection, staging, treatment and assessment of the patient's response to treatment. No two patients are identical and their responses to treatment for the same type of cancer will not necessarily be the same. Medical management in oncology is evolving from a generalized approach in the treatment of many forms of cancer to a more patient centric approach. Theranostic medicine should play a central role in this transformation.

CellPoint is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of universal molecular imaging compounds and molecular therapeutics for the diagnosis, staging, treatment and treatment monitoring of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and a range of ischemic diseases. CellPoint has exclusive licenses to five drug-development platforms, all from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, a world leader in cancer research and care. Cell>Point has 59 patents issued for Oncardia®, 14 patents pending, and is filing additional patents based on the new organic formulation including the one vial kit. Information on Cell>Point's product candidates and licenses, recent press releases, and patents and patent filings can be obtained through its website at www.cellpointweb.com. The Company has offices in Centennial, Colorado and Houston, Texas.

