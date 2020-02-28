Cellular Biomedicine Group Announces Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Recent Operational Progress

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today reported business highlights and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

"We made significant progress in 2019 with four cancer immuno-cell therapy ("I/O") clinical studies and our allogeneic off-the-shelf, as well as autologous, stem cell assets on Knee Osteoarthritis ("KOA") clinical trials. We have also embarked on renovating a 22,000 square foot facility in Rockville to expand our research and development ("R&D") footprint in Maryland. Working with our partners, we have made substantial strides in our operation and further institutionalized our Shanghai manufacturing site," said Tony Liu, CEO of the company. "Because of our skills in tech transfer, process development and lean manufacturing, we are emboldened and plan to utilize our four cleanrooms at the Rockville site to support our U.S. clinical studies upon completion of the facility. This month we have also started to collaborate with Shanghai Ruijin Hospital on a pilot clinical study on inhalation of mesenchymal stem cell exosomes treating severe Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia ("NCP"). We are continuing to advance our I/O and KOA drug candidates both in China and the U.S."

Mr. Liu added, "Cell therapy has been embraced by both start-ups and large pharmas with the clear clinical benefits provided to patients globally. CBMG intends to leverage our internal capabilities, namely robust vein-to-vein integrated biopharma capabilities, as well as external collaboration, to rapidly bring these therapies to patients and help cure cancer.

"We are mindful of the ongoing risks posed by the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19. The full extent to which the coronavirus will negatively impact our business operations and results is still highly uncertain and cannot be accurately predicted; however, we have experienced, and expect to continue to experience, a slowdown in patient recruitment for our clinical studies."

2019 Clinical and Business Highlights

Initiated recruitment and showed early data for our Anti- B-cell maturation antigen ("BCMA") Chimeric antigen receptor T-cells ("CAR-T") for relapsed or refractory Multiple Myeloma ("r/r MM")

Began patient enrollment for our CD19/CD20 BiCar for Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma ("NHL")

Dosed first patient for our Alpha-Fetoprotein T-Cell Receptor ("AFP-TCR-T") technology targeting Hepatocellular Carcinoma ("HCC")

Began dosing patients for our Anti-CD20 CAR-T, targeting Anti-CD19 treated, relapsed Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma ("DLBCL")

Received China National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") Investigational New Drug application ("IND") acceptance to move to Phase II clinical trial for both off-the-shelf AlloJoin® and ReJoin® human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cell ("haMPC") therapies for KOA

Expanding US footprint with new facility in Rockville, Maryland to support R&D and clinical studies

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of December 31, 2019 were $32.4 million , compared to $52.8 million as of December 31, 2018

were , compared to as of R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $37.7 million for 2019 as compared to $24.2 million for 2018

for 2019 as compared to for 2018 G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $13.5 million for 2019 as compared to $13 .2 million for 2018

for 2019 as compared to .2 million for 2018 Net Loss: Net loss was $50 million for 2019 as compared to $38.9 million for 2018

About Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases. For more information, please visit https://www.cellbiomedgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, trends, specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including, but not limited to, the risks of failure inherent in the development of products based on new biomedical technologies as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in CBMG's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "potential," or "continue," or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although CBMG believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements will be obtained. CBMG does not have any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.



CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018







Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,443,649

$ 52,812,880 Restricted cash 17,000,000

- Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful amounts of nil and $94,868 as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively -

787 Other receivables 750,943

101,909 Prepaid expenses 835,048

1,692,135 Total current assets 34,029,640

54,607,711







Investments 240,000

240,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 21,434,414

15,193,761 Right of use 20,106,163

15,938,203 Goodwill 7,678,789

7,678,789 Intangibles, net 7,376,940

7,970,692 Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets 6,458,354

5,952,193 Total assets $ 97,324,300

$ 107,581,349







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 14,334,398

$ - Accounts payable 2,039,686

422,752 Accrued expenses 1,904,829

1,878,926 Taxes payable 26,245

28,950 Other current liabilities 5,367,708

5,710,578 Total current liabilities 23,672,866

8,041,206







Other non-current liabilities 17,933,743

14,321,751 Total liabilities 41,606,609

22,362,957























Preferred stock, par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively -

-







Common stock, par value $.001, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 20,359,889 and 19,120,781 issued; and 19,304,390 and 18,119,282 outstanding, as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 20,360

19,121 Treasury stock at cost; 1,055,499 and 1,001,499 shares of common stock (14,992,694)

(13,953,666) as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively





Additional paid in capital 272,117,518

250,604,618 Accumulated deficit (199,966,543)

(149,982,489) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,460,950)

(1,469,192) Total stockholders' equity 55,717,691

85,218,392







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 97,324,300

$ 107,581,349





















CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













For the Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2017







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net loss $ (49,984,054)

$ (38,945,492)

$ (25,490,310) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 5,638,303

5,049,523

2,985,963 Loss on disposal of assets 39,033

4,957

317 Stock based compensation expense 4,063,981

4,826,745

5,345,211 Other than temporary impairment on investments -

29,424

- Impairment on intangible assets -

2,884,896

- Interest income from six-month deposits with the banks -

(175,479)

- Interest income from pledged bank deposits (500,219)

-

- Interest expenses 481,895

-

- Allowance for doubtful account -

84,622

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable 774

107,263

(160,628) Other receivables (150,222)

66,108

(467,985) Prepaid expenses 831,686

68,435

(812,675) Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets (1,324,924)

(538,349)

(1,005,029) Accounts payable 1,170,688

133,740

(814) Accrued expenses 48,762

816,936

(118,968) Other current liabilities (43,401)

390,181

1,339,866 Taxes payable (2,705)

75

- Other non-current liabilities 80,420

83,416

(208,340) Net cash used in operating activities (39,649,983)

(25,112,999)

(18,593,392)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from disposal of assets 148,393

1,625

- Withdrawing six-month deposits with the banks -

10,175,479

- Putting six-month deposits with the banks -

(10,000,000)

- Purchases of intangible assets (869,110)

(196,836)

(23,734) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (10,674,812)

(6,589,493)

(10,169,134) Net cash used in investing activities (11,395,529)

(6,609,225)

(10,192,868)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Net proceeds from the issuance of common stock 17,166,199

70,351,173

14,496,040 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 283,959

2,738,866

308,371 Proceeds from short-term debt 14,546,035

-

- Interest paid (470,901)

-

- Repurchase of treasury stock (1,039,028)

(9,975,737)

(3,977,929) Net cash provided by financing activities 30,486,264

63,114,302

10,826,482











EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 190,017

(147,620)

275,768











INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (20,369,231)

31,244,458

(17,684,010) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 52,812,880

21,568,422

39,252,432 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 32,443,649

$ 52,812,880

$ 21,568,422











SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION





















Cash paid for income taxes $ 3,750

$ 4,879

$ 2,450





































December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2017 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:









Restricted cash $ 17,000,000

$ -

$ - Cash and cash equivalents 15,443,649

52,812,880

21,568,422











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 32,443,649

$ 52,812,880

$ 21,568,422





















CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



For the Year Ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2017











Net sales and revenue $ 339,920

$ 224,403

$ 336,817











Operating expenses:









Cost of sales 62,378

135,761

162,218 General and administrative 13,458,151

13,220,757

12,780,483 Selling and marketing 141,597

308,830

360,766 Research and development 37,669,978

24,150,480

14,609,917 Impairment of non-current assets -

2,914,320

- Total operating expenses 51,332,104

40,730,148

27,913,384 Operating loss (50,992,184)

(40,505,745)

(27,576,567)











Other income:









Interest income 809,785

392,328

133,621 Other income 199,390

1,172,879

1,955,086 Total other income 1,009,175

1,565,207

2,088,707 Loss before taxes (49,983,009)

(38,940,538)

(25,487,860)











Income taxes provision (1,045)

(4,954)

(2,450)























Net loss $ (49,984,054)

$ (38,945,492)

$ (25,490,310) Other comprehensive income (loss):









Cumulative translation adjustment 8,242

(1,079,689)

967,189 Unrealized loss on investments, net of tax -

-

(240,000) Total other comprehensive income (loss): 8,242

(1,079,689)

727,189











Comprehensive loss $ (49,975,812)

$ (40,025,181)

$ (24,763,121)











Net loss per share:









Basic and diluted $ (2.63)

$ (2.20)

$ (1.78)











Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic and diluted 18,983,206

17,741,104

14,345,604

















