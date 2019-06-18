­Cellular Biomedicine Group Executives to Present at CAR-TCR Summit Asia

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today announced that several of its executives will participate in the upcoming CAR-TCR Summit Asia to be held in Shanghai, June 19-20, 2019. The Summit hosts key opinion leaders in CAR-TCR development, manufacturing and commercialization as they build their strategies to bring safe and effective CAR-T and TCR therapies to patients globally.

Panel: CEO Leaders Panel: Strategic Challenges and Future Priorities for the Next Generation CAR-T

and TCR Cell Therapy Development Panelist: Tony (Bizuo) Liu, Chief Executive Officer Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2019 Time: 9:15-10:15 am (CST)



Presentation: Approaches to Address the Challenges for Drug Commercialization for Cell and Gene Therapies: Particularly in China Panelist: Tony (Bizuo) Liu, Chief Executive Officer Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2019 Time: 2:45-3:15 pm (CST)



Presentation: CBMG Cell Therapy Strategies Panelist: Yihong Yao, Chief Scientific Officer Date: Thursday, June 20, 2019 Time: 12:25-12:55 pm (CST)

About Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. It conducts immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from its integrated GMP laboratory. Its GMP facilities in China, consisting of 12 independent cell production lines, are designed and managed according to both China and U.S. GMP standards.

