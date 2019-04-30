Cellular Biomedicine Group Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Highlights Operational Progress

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today reported its financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

"Early in 2019, we achieved the first of many milestones anticipated for this year in support of our immuno-oncology platform, as we initiated patient recruitment for our Phase I trial of anti-BCMA CAR-T therapy targeting multiple myeloma in China. We are also on track with the technology transfer from the strategic licensing and collaboration agreement that we signed during the 2018 third quarter with a global leader in CAR-T cell therapy for patients in China," commented Tony Liu, Chief Executive Officer of CBMG. "In addition to the AFP-TCR and TIL solid tumor platform, in 2019 we plan to initiate clinical development for CAR-T programs for CD22, CD20 and NKG2D for hematological cancers, and AFP TCR-T for metastatic HCC. Also during the first quarter, significant progress was made with our Stem Cell Platform as our IND application for AlloJoin® for KOA became the first stem cell drug application to be approved by China's CDE for a Phase II KOA clinical trial since the new Regulation's release*. Our broad clinical development programs and investments into our in-house research, manufacturing capabilities and our CMC platform remain a key part of our strategy to realize the potential of CAR-T cell therapies for patients suffering from various cancers."

* China NMPA (formerly CFDA) clarified Cell Therapy Regulations in December 2017 (the "Regulation") whereby all cell therapies are being treated as drug NDA/IND.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Performance

Cash Position: Cash position as of March 31, 2019 was $62 million (including restricted cash) compared to $52.8 million as of December 31, 2018 ;

Cash position as of was (including restricted cash) compared to as of ; Net Cash Used in Operating Activities: Net cash used in operating activities for the first quarter of 2019 was $7.9 million , compared to $5.6 million for the same period in 2018, a 41% increase;

Net cash used in operating activities for the first quarter of 2019 was , compared to for the same period in 2018, a 41% increase; G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were $3.4 million compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2018, an 8% increase;

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were compared to for the same period in 2018, an 8% increase; R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were $6.0 million , compared to $5.3 million for the same period a year ago, a 13% increase. The increase was primarily due the increased spending in the growth of our pipeline in both liquid tumor and solid tumor development;

Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were , compared to for the same period a year ago, a 13% increase. The increase was primarily due the increased spending in the growth of our pipeline in both liquid tumor and solid tumor development; Net Loss: Net loss allocable to common stock holders was $9.3 million , compared to $8.5 million for the same period in 2018, a 10% increase.

Net loss allocable to common stock holders was , compared to for the same period in 2018, a 10% increase. In January 2019 , China Merchants Bank granted the Company a credit up to RMB 100 million (approximately $14.7 million ) via revolving and/or one-time credit lines, which period runs until December 30, 2019 . As of March 31, 2019 , $6.1 million had been drawn down under this banking facility.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community on Wednesday, May 1st at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 p.m. China Standard Time featuring remarks by Tony Liu, Executive Director, CEO and CFO of CBMG.

Live Call: Toll-Free: 1-877-423-9813 International: 1-201-689-8573



Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=134237



Replay: Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921 International: 1-412-317-6671 Conference ID: 13690103 (Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 15, 2019)

About Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. It conducts immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from its integrated GMP laboratory. Its GMP facilities in China, consisting of 12 independent cell production lines, are designed and managed according to both China and U.S. GMP standards.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, trends, specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include those regarding our ability to implement our plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, including regulatory approval of our IND applications, our plan to configure part of our Shanghai facility with GE Healthcare's FlexFactory platform, our ability to execute on our obligations under the terms of our licensing and collaboration arrangement with Novartis, our ability to execute on proposed new products, services or development thereof, results of our clinical research and development, regulatory infrastructure governing cell therapy and cellular biopharmaceuticals, our ability to enter into agreements with any necessary manufacturing, marketing and/or distribution partners for purposes of commercialization, our ability to seek intellectual property rights for our product candidates, competition in the industry in which we operate, overall market conditions, any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing and other risks detailed from time to time in CBMG's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, quarterly reports on form 10-Q, current reports on form 8-K and annual reports on form 10-K. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "potential," or "continue," or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although CBMG believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements will be obtained. CBMG does not have any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Company Contact:

Derrick C. Li

Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, CBMG

Phone: 917-717-0994

Email: derrick.li@cellbiomedgroup.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto / Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: 212-896-1254 / 212-896-1267

Email: cellbiomed@kcsa.com

CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)













March 31,

December 31,



2019

2018









Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $45,037,517

$52,812,880 Restricted cash 17,000,000

$- Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of nil and $94,868 as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively -

787 Other receivables 263,158

101,909 Prepaid expenses 2,733,614

1,692,135 Total current assets 65,034,289

54,607,711









Investments 240,000

240,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 15,157,707

15,193,761 Right of use 16,017,978

15,938,203 Goodwill 7,678,789

7,678,789 Intangibles, net 8,259,257

7,970,692 Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets 8,951,077

5,952,193 Total assets $121,339,097

$107,581,349









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Liabilities:





Short-term debt $6,131,723

$- Accounts payable 868,590

422,752 Accrued expenses 1,894,470

1,878,926 Taxes payable 28,950

28,950 Other current liabilities 5,762,778

5,710,578 Total current liabilities 14,686,511

8,041,206









Other non-current liabilities 14,141,557

14,321,751 Total liabilities 28,828,068

22,362,957



















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively -

-









Common stock, par value $.001, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 20,182,654 and 19,120,781 issued; and 19,127,155 and 18,119,282 outstanding, as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 20,183

19,121 Treasury stock at cost; 1,055,499 and 1,001,499 shares of common stock as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (14,992,694)

(13,953,666) Additional paid in capital 267,875,883

250,604,618 Accumulated deficit (159,319,277)

(149,982,489) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,073,066)

(1,469,192) Total stockholders' equity 92,511,029

85,218,392









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $121,339,097

$107,581,349

CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)













For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

2018









Net sales and revenue

$49,265

$50,961









Operating expenses:







Cost of sales

8,087

22,300 General and administrative

3,447,734

3,188,797 Selling and marketing

42,260

74,585 Research and development

5,968,096

5,273,951 Total operating expenses

9,466,177

8,559,633 Operating loss

(9,416,912)

(8,508,672)









Other income







Interest income, net

97,034

5,449 Other income (expense), net

(14,510)

9,200 Total other income

82,524

14,649 Loss before taxes

(9,334,388)

(8,494,023)









Income taxes provision

(2,400)

(2,400)



















Net loss

$(9,336,788)

$(8,496,423) Other comprehensive income:







Cumulative translation adjustment

396,126

818,361 Total other comprehensive income:

396,126

818,361









Comprehensive loss

$(8,940,662)

$(7,678,062)



















Net loss per share :







Basic and diluted

$(0.51)

$(0.51)









Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic and diluted

18,152,429

16,742,591































CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

2018





CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net loss

$(9,336,788)

$(8,496,423) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

1,329,699

1,175,488 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(23)

935 Stock based compensation expense

1,124,562

1,134,881 Interest expense

39,619

- Interest from pledged bank deposits

(117,370)

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

788

81,633 Other receivables

(43,704)

(4,820) Prepaid expenses

(1,038,324)

(112,228) Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets

(378,024)

(436,503) Accounts payable

426,027

26,596 Accrued expenses

12,704

731,748 Other current liabilities

146,867

276,230 Taxes payable

-

2,400 Other non-current liabilities

(71,221)

8,012 Net cash used in operating activities

(7,905,188)

(5,612,051)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from disposal of assets

359

- Purchases of intangibles

(619,165)

- Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(3,545,355)

(1,082,635) Net cash used in investing activities

(4,164,161)

(1,082,635)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Net proceeds from the issuance of common stock

16,038,504

30,508,670 Proceeds from exercise of stock options

109,261

769,723 Proceeds from short-term debt

6,131,723

- Interest paid

(30,506)

- Repurchase of treasury stock

(1,039,028)

(715,668) Net cash provided by financing activities

21,209,954

30,562,725









EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

84,032

119,430









INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

9,224,637

23,987,469 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

52,812,880

21,568,422 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD

$62,037,517

$45,555,891



















SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION

















Cash paid for income taxes

$2,400

$-























March 31,

December 31,



2019

2018 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:







Restricted cash

$17,000,000

$- Cash and cash equivalents

45,037,517

52,812,880









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$62,037,517

$52,812,880

SOURCE Cellular Biomedicine Group

Related Links

https://www.cellbiomedgroup.com

