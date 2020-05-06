Cellular Biomedicine Group Reports Q1 2020 Financial Results and Business Highlights

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today reported business highlights and financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

"We currently have six clinical assets in development. In Q1, China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepted our Investigational New Drug (IND) application for B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma (MM). Although early in the study, we are guardedly optimistic about the preliminary data of the 19 infused patients with only one patient being observed to have grade 3 cytokine release syndrome (CRS). We are excited to continue the development of this program and believe that our competitive advantages may be partially attributable to our proprietary manufacturing process with reduced vein-to-vein times. We are also conducting an Investigator-Initiated Trial (IIT) on our anti-CD19/CD20 BiCAR-T in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) in China and are seeing promising early data," said Tony (Bizuo) Liu, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Liu added, "Together with our new Rockville, Maryland facility coming online in the latter part of the year, which will support the early phases of our U.S. clinical trials, and observation of the promising data in our China study, we are taking small steps to explore feasibility of a U.S. clinical trial for anti-CD19/CD20 BiCAR-T for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) as well as the tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) clinical trial for Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

"Regarding our regenerative medicine program, with the COVID-19 outbreak tapering off in China, we have resumed patients' enrollment for our knee osteoarthritis (KOA) Phase II allogenic (off the shelf AlloJoin®) stem-cell clinical trial and are in the process of preparing for the Phase II autologous (ReJoin®) trial as well.

"We are continuing to execute our vision to build a global platform of cutting-edge process development and incisive translational medicine, delivering innovative cell therapies to patients via personalized bespoke manufacturing processes. These transformative capabilities can bring not only fast vein-to-vein delivery but also safe and effective drugs to patients suffering with cancer and degenerative diseases. And amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to have secured facilities to bolster our balance sheet to fund our clinical development."

﻿ First Quarter 2020 and Other Recent Corporate Developments

− Anti-BCMA CAR-T for Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

• National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA) accepted our IND application for Phase I clinical trial;

• 19 patients have been infused under investigator-initiated studies; 17 patients have evaluable data for clinical efficacy with only one grade 3 CRS observed; − Anti-CD19/CD20 Bi-Specific CAR-T for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

• 4 patients have been infused under investigator-initiated studies; 3 patients have evaluable data for clinical efficacy; − On April 30, 2020, we received approval for CNY 30 million line of credit (approximately USD $4.2 million).

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

− Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of March 31, 2020 were $21.6 million, compared to $15.4 million as of December 31, 2019; − Research & Development Expenses: R&D expenses were $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $6.0 million for the first quarter of 2019; − General & Administrative Expenses: G&A expenses were $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2019; − Net loss was $11.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $9.3 million for the first quarter of 2019; − Executed a bridge loan of $16 million.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. The company conducts immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from its integrated GMP laboratory. The Company's GMP facilities in China, consisting of twelve independent cell production lines, are designed and managed according to both China and U.S. GMP standards. Its Shanghai facility includes a "Joint Laboratory of Cell Therapy" with GE Healthcare and a "Joint Cell Therapy Technology Innovation and Application Center" with Thermo Fisher Scientific. These partnerships focus on improving manufacturing processes for cell therapies. CBMG currently has ongoing CAR-T Phase I clinical trials in China. The China NMPA (formerly CFDA) approved the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for AlloJoin®, CBMG's "Off-the-Shelf" allogenic haMPC therapy for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA), and has accepted the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for ReJoin® autologous haMPC therapy for the treatment of KOA. The NMPA has also accepted CBMG's dossier for an IND application for clinical trials of anti-BCMA CAR-T. CBMG is included in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the Loncar China BioPharma index. To learn more about CBMG, please visit www.cellbiomedgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, trends, specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include any risks detailed from time to time in CBMG's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including risks relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations. Generally, the words "believes," "anticipates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plans," "intend," "estimate," "projects," "presents," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions or the negative thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or to our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)









March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019







Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,597,360

$ 15,443,649 Restricted cash -

17,000,000 Other receivables 253,749

750,943 Prepaid expenses 1,707,265

835,048 Total current assets 23,558,374

34,029,640









Investments -

240,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 21,338,143

21,434,414 Right of use 19,280,349

20,106,163 Goodwill 7,678,789

7,678,789 Intangibles, net 7,035,420

7,376,940 Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets 6,997,391

6,458,354 Total assets $ 85,888,466

$ 97,324,300







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 14,000,000

$ 14,334,398 Accounts payable 1,620,314

2,039,686 Accrued expenses 2,372,410

1,904,829 Taxes payable 30,420

26,245 Other current liabilities 5,509,393

5,367,708 Total current liabilities 23,532,537

23,672,866







Other non-current liabilities 17,204,688

17,933,743 Total liabilities 40,737,225

41,606,609























Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock, par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively -

-







Common stock, par value $.001, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 20,427,185 and 20,359,889 issued; and 19,371,686 and 19,304,390 outstanding, as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 20,427

20,360 Treasury stock at cost; 1,055,499 shares of common stock as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (14,992,694)

(14,992,694) Additional paid in capital 273,535,311

272,117,518 Accumulated deficit (211,514,040)

(199,966,543) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,897,763)

(1,460,950) Total stockholders' equity 45,151,241

55,717,691







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 85,888,466

$ 97,324,300

CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)













For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2020

2019





CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net loss

$ (11,547,497)

$ (9,336,788) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

1,593,078

1,329,699 Loss on disposal of assets

-

(23) Stock based compensation expense

936,062

1,124,562 Other than temporary impairment on investments

240,000

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

-

788 Other receivables

493,853

(161,074) Prepaid expenses

(884,281)

(1,038,324) Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets

(472,222)

(378,024) Accounts payable

(744,090)

426,027 Accrued expenses

486,538

12,704 Other current liabilities

599,822

155,980 Taxes payable

4,175

- Other non-current liabilities

-

(71,221) Net cash used in operating activities

(9,294,562)

(7,935,694)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from disposal of assets

-

359 Purchases of intangibles

(51,687)

(619,165) Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(1,582,479)

(3,545,355) Net cash used in investing activities

(1,634,166)

(4,164,161)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Net proceeds from the issuance of common stock

-

16,038,504 Proceeds from exercise of stock options

481,798

109,261 Proceeds from short-term debt

14,000,000

6,131,723 Repayment of short-term debt

(14,315,898)

- Repurchase of treasury stock

-

(1,039,028) Net cash provided by financing activities

165,900

21,240,460









EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

(83,461)

84,032









INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(10,846,289)

9,224,637 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

32,443,649

52,812,880 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD

$ 21,597,360

$ 62,037,517



















SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION

















Income tax refund

$ 3,200

$ -









Cash paid for income taxes

$ 800

$ 2,400









Interest expense paid

$ 99,271

$ 30,506









Interest income from pledged bank deposits received, netting off withholding tax

$ 460,041

$ -























March 31,

March 31,



2020

2019 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:







Restricted cash

$ -

$ 17,000,000 Cash and cash equivalents

21,597,360

45,037,517









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 21,597,360

$ 62,037,517

CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)













For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2020

2019









Net sales and revenue

$ -

$ 49,265









Operating expenses:







Cost of sales

-

8,087 General and administrative

3,431,344

3,447,734 Selling and marketing

-

42,260 Research and development

7,759,358

5,968,096 Impairment of investments

240,000

- Total operating expenses

11,430,702

9,466,177 Operating loss

(11,430,702)

(9,416,912)









Other (expense) income







Interest income, net

12,772

97,034 Other expense, net

(127,792)

(14,510) Total other (expense) income

(115,020)

82,524 Loss before taxes

(11,545,722)

(9,334,388)









Income taxes provision

(1,775)

(2,400)



















Net loss

$ (11,547,497)

$ (9,336,788) Other comprehensive income:







Cumulative translation adjustment

(436,813)

396,126 Total other comprehensive income:

(436,813)

396,126









Comprehensive loss

$ (11,984,310)

$ (8,940,662)



















Net loss per share :







Basic and diluted

$ (0.60)

$ (0.51)









Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic and diluted

19,340,982

18,152,429

Company/Investor Contact:

Derrick C. Li

Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, CBMG

Phone: 917-717-0994

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cellular Biomedicine Group

Related Links

https://www.cellbiomedgroup.com

