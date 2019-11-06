Cellular Biomedicine Group Reports Third Quarter of 2019 Financial Results and Business Highlights

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today reported its financial results and business highlights for the third quarter of 2019.

"During the third quarter of 2019, we made great strides in both corporate and clinical progress. We started our U.S. expansion for research and clinical development in a new 22,000 square foot facility in Rockville, Maryland in October 2019. This milestone will allow us to foster strategic partnerships, develop new innovations and support continued development of CBMG's cell therapy-based immune-oncology assets that have shown promise in early proof-of-concept trials in China," said Tony (Bizuo) Liu, Chief Executive Officer for the Company.

"We also had continued progress on the clinical side, with the initiation of our Phase II clinical trial in China of AlloJoin® therapy for knee osteoarthritis (KOA). Additionally, our autologous stem cell therapy program for KOA, ReJoin®, was accepted by the NMPA in China to begin a Phase II clinical trial. We are excited about our regenerative medicine programs as we are currently the only company that has received two clinical trial acceptances for any stem cell program in China."

Mr. Liu continued, "Presentations of our pre-clinical and clinical data at upcoming medical conferences later this year will demonstrate continued focus on our immune-oncology pipeline and we are proud to provide an update of our commitment to cancer immunotherapy."

Third Quarter 2019 and Other Recent Corporate Developments

New facility to expand research and development and to support clinical development in Rockville, MD

Initiation of AlloJoin® therapy for multiple-site Knee Osteoarthritis Phase II clinical trial

ReJoin® therapy received stem cell drug application acceptance for Phase II clinical trial by NMPA

Upcoming Clinical and Preclinical Presentations:

Society of Immunotherapy in Cancer ("SITC") 34 th Annual Meeting

Poster Presentation

The Next Generation "Off-The-Shelf" Universal CAR For Adoptive Immunotherapy (Abstract ID: P229)

Friday, November 8, 2019 – 7:00 AM – 8:00 AM ET

Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD

Oral Presentation

Developing a Novel Anti-BCMA CAR-T For Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (Submission ID: 125372)

Saturday, December 7, 2019 – 7:45 AM – 8:00 AM ET

Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), Orlando, FL

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

Net loss allocable to common stock holders for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $15.9 million and $37.3 million respectively, compared to $12.7 million and $30.4 million for the same periods in 2018.

was and respectively, compared to and for the same periods in 2018. General and administrative expenses for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $3.3 million and $10.0 million , respectively, compared to $3.3 million and $9.6 million for the same periods in 2018.

were and , respectively, compared to and for the same periods in 2018. Research and development expenses for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $13.1 million and $28.2 million respectively, compared $6.5 million and $18.0 million for the same periods in 2018.

were and respectively, compared and for the same periods in 2018. Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $28.1 million , compared to $19.4 million for the same period in 2018.

was , compared to for the same period in 2018. Cash balance was $29.0 million as of September 30, 2019 , compared to $39.7 million as of June 30, 2019 .

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. It conducts immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from its integrated GMP laboratory. The Company's GMP facilities in China, consisting of twelve independent cell production lines, are designed and managed according to both China and U.S. GMP standards. Its Shanghai facility includes a "Joint Laboratory of Cell Therapy" with GE Healthcare and a "Joint Cell Therapy Technology Innovation and Application Center" with Thermo Fisher Scientific, which partnerships focus on improving manufacturing processes for cell therapies. CBMG currently has ongoing CAR-T Phase I clinical trials in China. The China NMPA (formerly CFDA) accepted the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for AlloJoin®, CBMG's "Off-the-Shelf" allogenic haMPC therapy for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA), and the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for ReJoin® autologous haMPC therapy for the treatment of KOA. CBMG is included in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, and the Loncar China BioPharma index. To learn more about CBMG, please visit www.cellbiomedgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, trends, specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include those regarding our ability to implement our plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, including regulatory approval of our IND applications, our plan to configure part of our Shanghai facility with GE Healthcare's FlexFactory platform, our ability to execute on our obligations under the terms of our licensing and collaboration arrangement with Novartis, our ability to execute on proposed new products, services or development thereof, results of our clinical research and development, regulatory infrastructure governing cell therapy and cellular biopharmaceuticals, our ability to enter into agreements with any necessary manufacturing, marketing and/or distribution partners for purposes of commercialization, our ability to seek intellectual property rights for our product candidates, competition in the industry in which we operate, overall market conditions, any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing and other risks detailed from time to time in CBMG's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "potential," or "continue," or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although CBMG believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements will be obtained. CBMG does not have any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Company Contact:

Derrick C. Li

Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, CBMG

Phone: 917-717-0994

Email: derrick.li@cellbiomedgroup.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto / Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: 212-896-1254 / 212-896-1267

Email: cellbiomed@kcsa.com

CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)









September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018







Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $29,035,677

$52,812,880 Restricted cash 17,000,000

- Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of nil and $94,868 as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively -

787 Other receivables 591,271

101,909 Prepaid expenses 1,589,479

1,692,135 Total current assets 48,216,427

54,607,711







Investments 240,000

240,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 19,856,287

15,193,761 Right of use 14,298,613

15,938,203 Goodwill 7,678,789

7,678,789 Intangibles, net 7,521,523

7,970,692 Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets 7,640,535

5,952,193 Total assets $105,452,174

$107,581,349







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Liabilities:





Short-term debt $14,138,419

$- Accounts payable 5,686,023

422,752 Accrued expenses 1,477,174

1,878,926 Taxes payable 28,625

28,950 Other current liabilities 4,526,594

5,710,578 Total current liabilities 25,856,835

8,041,206







Other non-current liabilities 12,545,245

14,321,751 Total liabilities 38,402,080

22,362,957























Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock, par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively -

-







Common stock, par value $.001, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 20,327,722 and 19,120,781 issued; and 19,272,223 and 18,119,282 outstanding, as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 20,328

19,121 Treasury stock at cost; 1,055,499 and 1,001,499 shares of common stock as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (14,992,694)

(13,953,666) Additional paid in capital 271,074,752

250,604,618 Accumulated deficit (187,279,880)

(149,982,489) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,772,412)

(1,469,192) Total stockholders' equity 67,050,094

85,218,392







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $105,452,174

$107,581,349

CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

















For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net sales and revenue $-

$70,431

$49,265

$198,705















Operating expenses:













Cost of sales -

37,483

8,087

114,176 General and administrative 3,326,630

3,315,614

9,955,073

9,626,106 Selling and marketing 38,267

84,782

121,779

252,247 Research and development 13,126,699

6,545,490

28,157,321

17,985,997 Impairment of non-current assets -

2,884,896

-

2,914,320 Total operating expenses 16,491,596

12,868,265

38,242,260

30,892,846 Operating loss (16,491,596)

(12,797,834)

(38,192,995)

(30,694,141)















Other income :













Interest income, net 352,935

18,173

631,986

140,457 Other income, net 274,430

38,376

267,043

132,300 Total other income 627,365

56,549

899,029

272,757 Loss before taxes (15,864,231)

(12,741,285)

(37,293,966)

(30,421,384)















Income taxes credit (provision) 325

(2,479)

(3,425)

(4,879)































Net loss $(15,863,906)

$(12,743,764)

$(37,297,391)

$(30,426,263) Other comprehensive loss:













Cumulative translation adjustment (303,821)

(834,382)

(303,220)

(1,136,743) Total other comprehensive loss: (303,821)

(834,382)

(303,220)

(1,136,743)















Comprehensive loss $(16,167,727)

$(13,578,146)

$(37,600,611)

$(31,563,006)















Net loss per share :













Basic and diluted $(0.82)

$(0.72)

$(1.98)

$(1.76)































Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic and diluted 19,256,129

17,604,473

18,881,266

17,281,240

CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $(37,297,391)

$(30,426,263) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 4,099,029

3,790,436 Loss on disposal of assets 32,236

4,593 Stock based compensation expense 3,109,410

3,748,082 Other than temporary impairment on long-term investments -

29,424 Impairment on intangible assets -

2,884,896 Allowance for doubtful account -

83,992 Interest expense 320,709

- Interest from pledged bank deposits (371,671)

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 763

70,155 Other receivables (120,303)

(81,892) Prepaid expenses 55,519

(376,821) Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets (1,920,077)

(333,647) Accounts payable 4,695,220

41,791 Accrued expenses (359,332)

396,639 Deferred income -

(12,114) Other current liabilities (308,811)

541,074 Taxes payable (325)

- Other non-current liabilities 13,035

280,319 Net cash used in operating activities (28,051,989)

(19,359,336)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from disposal of assets 172,007

292 Putting six-month deposits with the banks -

(10,000,000) Purchases of intangibles (804,042)

(33,495) Purchases of assets (8,645,724)

(4,438,135) Net cash used in investing activities (9,277,759)

(14,471,338)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Net proceeds from the issuance of common stock 17,166,199

70,383,181 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 195,731

2,708,603 Proceeds from short-term debt 14,546,035

- Interest paid (309,410)

- Repurchase of treasury stock (1,039,028)

(2,536,064) Net cash provided by financing activities 30,559,527

70,555,720







EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (6,982)

(368,270)







INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (6,777,203)

36,356,776 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 52,812,880

21,568,422 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $46,035,677

$57,925,198















SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION













Cash paid for income taxes $3,750

$4,879





September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:





Restricted cash $17,000,000

$- Cash and cash equivalents 29,035,677

57,925,198







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $46,035,677

$57,925,198

SOURCE Cellular Biomedicine Group

