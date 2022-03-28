Cellular Concrete Market - 46% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by the Increase in Construction Activities | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cellular Concrete Market Analysis Report by End-user (Non-residential and Residential) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/cellular-concrete-market-industry-analysis

Cellular Concrete Market: Drivers & Trends

The key factor driving the global cellular concrete market growth is the increase in construction activities. India, China, the US, Brazil, Malaysia, Russia, Hungary, and Vietnam are among the leaders in the global construction market. For instance, in Vietnam, the renovation of coastal areas and the establishment of industrial hubs are the major infrastructural projects that are underway. Major construction projects in China, including the construction of the South-North Water Transfer Project in North China, the expansion of Beijing Capital International Airport, and the construction of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, will increase the demand for cellular concrete during the forecast period. Moreover, the Middle East and other regions are also significantly experiencing a boom in construction activities. For instance, in November 2021, work on the skyscraper in Dubai, which was stuck in 2019, is back in full swing and aiming for completion in another nine months. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Also, rapid urbanization and rising disposable income are the market trends that are expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. According to The World Bank Group, the global urban population was 7.7 billion in 2021. By 2050, an additional over 2 billion people are estimated to populate urban and semi-urban areas, with a majority of them in APAC and MEA. In addition, investments of USD 31,650 billion have been proposed by 99 cities in India under their smart cities plan. One hundred smart cities and 500 other cities are likely to invite investments worth USD 0.02 trillion in the next five years. In China, restrictions on foreign investment in land development, high-end hotels, office buildings, international exhibition centers, and the construction and operation of large theme parks have been lifted. Such factors will further support the market growth in the coming years.

Some of the key Cellular Concrete Players:

The cellular concrete market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Acico Group

Aerix Industries

Aircrete Europe

Broco Industries

Canadian Cellular Concrete Services Inc.

Cell-Crete Corp.

Cellucrete Corp.

Cellular Concrete Technologies

Conco

DLVEWS

Edilportale.com SpA

GEOFILL LLC

Laston Italiana Spa

Vicon Nano Science Eco Construction Systems

Ytong

Lafarge

Cellular Concrete Market - Segmentation Analysis

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Non-residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cellular Concrete Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 830.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.67 Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acico Group, Aerix Industries, Aircrete Europe, Broco Industries, Canadian Cellular Concrete Services Inc., Cell-Crete Corp., Cellucrete Corp., Cellular Concrete Technologies, Conco, DLVEWS, Edilportale.com SpA, GEOFILL LLC, Laston Italiana Spa, Vicon Nano Science Eco Construction Systems, Ytong, and Lafarge Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Cell-Crete Corp.

Exhibit 89: Cell-Crete Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Cell-Crete Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Cell-Crete Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Cellucrete Corp.

Exhibit 92: Cellucrete Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Cellucrete Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Cellucrete Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Cellular Concrete Technologies

Exhibit 95: Cellular Concrete Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 96: Cellular Concrete Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Cellular Concrete Technologies - Key offerings

10.6 Conco

Exhibit 98: Conco - Overview



Exhibit 99: Conco - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Conco - Key offerings

10.7 DLVEWS

Exhibit 101: DLVEWS - Overview



Exhibit 102: DLVEWS - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: DLVEWS - Key offerings

10.8 GEOFILL LLC

Exhibit 104: GEOFILL LLC - Overview



Exhibit 105: GEOFILL LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: GEOFILL LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Lafarge

Exhibit 107: Lafarge - Overview



Exhibit 108: Lafarge - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Lafarge - Key news



Exhibit 110: Lafarge - Key offerings

10.10 Laston Italiana Spa

Exhibit 111: Laston Italiana Spa - Overview



Exhibit 112: Laston Italiana Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Laston Italiana Spa - Key offerings

10.11 Vicon Nano Science Eco Construction Systems

Exhibit 114: Vicon Nano Science Eco Construction Systems - Overview



Exhibit 115: Vicon Nano Science Eco Construction Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Vicon Nano Science Eco Construction Systems - Key offerings

10.12 Ytong

Exhibit 117: Ytong - Overview



Exhibit 118: Ytong - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Ytong - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

