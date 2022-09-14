Cellular Interception Market Size worth $ 1.09 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 5.7% - observes TMR Study

The global market for cellular interceptions is projected to be driven by an increase in the use of legal interceptions

Developing nations like India , South Africa , the UAE, are improving their military intelligence information, which is anticipated to encourage the use of cellular interception devices

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the global cellular interception market size was worth around US$ 644.3 Mn. The global market is projected to rise at 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.The global cellular interception market is likely to touch value of US$ 1.09 Bn by 2031. With few exceptions, there are a number of federal and state regulations in the US that guard users against radio transmissions being intercepted, and those who violate them face harsh criminal consequences. Selling, importing, leasing, or creating unlicensed interception equipment in the nation is prohibited. As such, the cellular interception market size is being driven by the implementation of such strict rules.



Cellular interceptors have a variety of features that are beneficial for cellular interception market players. The entire spectrum of forensic and tracking technology is one of the aspects that is advantageous for the market growth. Along with the non-intrusive interception of SMS messages and sounds, cellular interceptors give surveillance agents a technique for supporting investigations.

Due to higher government spending on the law enforcement agencies and military sector, North America is projected to have a dominant position in the global market for cellular interception during the forecast timeline. Due to rising geopolitical tensions and early adoption of cutting-edge communications technology, the public sector commands a substantial portion of the North America market.

Key Findings of Market Report

Lawful Interception (LI) does more than only gather information on criminals and terrorists. It also locates the ties between suspects various criminals and terrorists. Monitoring and listening to communications that are packet-switched (IP) have progressed from listening to intercepting telephone calls. Thus, increase in LI use is expected to fuel cellular interception market growth.

For governments and various other entities, telecommunications have long been an essential requirement. The necessity for telecommunication interception has grown as a result of technological advancements, and legal interception is an efficient tool for communication monitoring. As such, the demand for telecommunications interception is anticipated to increase as a result of advances in technology.

In the near future, the rise in terrorist activities, international border conflicts, and criminal activity is anticipated to present profitable potential for cellular interception systems. In addition, it is projected that growing political upheaval between nations, particularly in the Middle East and Africa , could raise demand for these systems.

Global Cellular Interception Market: Growth Drivers

The Asia Pacific cellular interception market is anticipated to expand at a notable CAGR and acquire considerable cellular interception market share during the projected period. The implementation of more effective telecommunications networks, particularly in nations like Korea, Japan , and China , has contributed to the market's growth by supporting development in data-based communication.

Global Cellular Interception Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Netline Communications Technologies

Pert Telecom Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Shoghi Communications Ltd.

ENDOACUSTICA EUROPE s.r.l

s.r.l MAXXSA Group

HSS Development

Global Cellular Interception Market: Segmentation

Component

Hardware

Software

Product Type

Strategic Interception System

Tactical Interception System

Technology

CDMA

GSM

3G/4G/ LTE

Satellite Cellular Communication System

Hybrid System

Others

Application

Public

Private

