Cellular M2M Module Market is Estimated to Have a Positive Influence on the Future Growth (CAGR Of 23.28%): Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, October 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cellular M2M Module Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 23.28% during the period 2018-2022 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Cellular M2M (machine-to-machine) have an ability to connect varied devices and applications by allowing fixed assets like electric meters, or mobile assets like fleet vehicles. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of cellular M2M module market are raising demand for the healthcare industry as growing number of chronic disorders, growing smart cities, and rising use in remote patient monitoring. However, concern related to the security and privacy of data may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Cellular M2M module market is segmented based on technology, application, and region. CDMA, LTE, GSM, HSDPA, GPRS, UMTS, and EDGE are the technologies that could be explored in a cellular M2M module in the forecast period. The market may be categorized based on applications like healthcare devices, smart utilities, manufacturing, home appliances and consumer electronics, and others could be explored in the forecast period. Smart utility sector may account for the significant market share of the cellular M2M module and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. Cellular M2M module market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Globally, North America may account for the substantial market share of the cellular M2M module and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be developing internet infrastructure with the latest technology and the rise of cellular IoT. The United States is a major consumer of the cellular M2M module in this region. Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of the cellular M2M module in this region. The key players of cellular M2M module market are Telit, Gemalto, Sierra Wireless, and Huawei Technologies. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Cellular M2M modules support cellular communication between IoT devices or M2M applications. They also refer to radio chips embedded in IoT solutions that enable communication over cellular networks. Cellular M2M modules are used in various applications, including home appliances, smart utilities, and healthcare devices.

Access 135 page research report with TOC on "Cellular M2M Module Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-cellular-m2m-module-market-2018-2022

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cellular M2M module market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Global Cellular M2M Module Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key V endors : Gemalto Huawei Technologies Sierra Wireless Telit

Market D river : Use of M2M technology for remote patient monitoring For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge: Growing privacy and security concerns For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Trend: Growth of smart cities For a full, detailed list, view our report

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: Americas APAC EMEA



Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.