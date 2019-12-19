Cellulose Nanofibers Market Report 2019-2030: Analysis on Products, Applications, Producers, and Product Developers

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The nanocellulose market is growing fast in Japan, with products already on the market in textiles, sanitary products and consumer goods. The market is heavily concentrated in countries with significant forestry industries.

The latest edition of the report features a wide range of new information including:

Expanded analysis for the market for cellulose nanocrystals.

New figures on market size in revenues (Millions USD), by cellulose type. Current, historic and estimated to 2030.

New figures on regional market size in tons and revenues. Current, historic and estimated to 2030.

Roadmap for commercial nanocellulose commercial applications

In-depth analysis of the market by applications including estimated market size, penetration and growth. Applications covered include Polymer composite parts; Biodegradable and renewable nanocomposites; Automotive composites; Packaging films; Aerogels; Construction materials; Packaging fillers/additives; Paint and coatings additives; Deoderant sheets; Pharmaceutical additives; Renewable plastic parts/casings; Transparent films for electronics; Flexible and printed electronics; Batteries; Flexible and paper batteries; Filtration membranes.

Expanded profiles on nanocellulose producers including recent activities to December 2019 .

The use of nanocellulose offers environmentally friendly solutions and a petroleum-based alternative for a range of industries including automotive composites and packaging. Wood products have also grown in prominence recently in construction allowing for buildings that can be constructed faster, are strong, lightweight and offer improved insulation and noise reduction.

The use of nanocellulose in buildings offer enhanced thermal insulation capability and mechanical properties that contribute to energy savings, less usage of environmentally harmful materials, and reduction of adverse environmental impacts.

Nanocellulose will greatly impact environmentally friendly and biodegradable solutions in market such as packaging films, paper & board, composites, paints, coatings & films, biomedical applications (e.g., pharmaceuticals, diagnostic imaging, drug delivery, tissue engineering materials), textiles, oil & gas, filtration, cement, sensors, rheology modifiers, aerogels, 3D printing and printed & flexible electronics.

Most major paper and pulp producers are actively involved in commercialization of Cellulose nanofibers (CNF), seeking commercial application in high volume industries such as paper & board, composites and packaging. However, several are also seeking to move into applications in areas such as electronics and adding production of Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) for more advanced applications.



Celluforce is investing in upgrading their CNC capability and Melodea is establishing a 35 ton per annum CNC plant in Sweden with plans for a 200 ton per annum facility in Israel by 2022.

Report contents include:

In-depth analysis of the global market for nanocellulose products, applications, producers, product developers and products

Nanocellulose applications by industry, matrix material and product. Applications are assessed for technology and market readiness, and potential market volume in terms of nanocellulose consumption by application.

The readiness of nanocellulose-based solution for each industry and nanomaterials working concentration in material application. Contribution of nano cellulose to improved performance in each application.

Assessment of nanocellulose market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles.

Examples of successful markets and products.

Competitive landscape for nanocellulose among other similar additives.

Global nanocellulose production capacities, by producer and type of nanocellulose.

Market segmentation by type of nanocellulose.

Current nanocellulose products (cellulose nanofibers, cellulose nanocrystals and bacterial cellulose).

Stage of commercialization for nanocellulose applications by company.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for nanocellulose including revenues, growth rates, pricing, and market challenges.

Revenues and tonnage demand for end-user markets for nanocellulose.

The regional analysis of the market for nanocellulose.

87 In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, production processes, target markets and commercial activities.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market snapshot

1.2 Markets and applications

1.3 Nanocellulose production capacities, in tons

1.3.1 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) production capacities 2019

1.3.2 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) production capacities 2019

1.3.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) production capacities 2019

1.4 Main market opportunities in nanocellulose

1.5 Global production of nanocellulose

1.5.1 Production plants and production status

1.6 Market trends in nanocellulose

1.7 Market and technical challenges in nanocellulose

1.8 Global nanocellulose market size

1.8.1 The market for nanocellulose in 2017

1.8.2 The market for nanocellulose in 2018

1.8.3 Current nanocellulose commercial products

1.8.4 Global nanocellulose market, 2018-2030, tons

1.8.5 Nanocellulose market by region



2 Research Scope and Methodology



3 Introduction

3.1 Cellulose

3.2 Nanocellulose

3.3 Properties of nanocellulose

3.4 Advantages of nanocellulose

3.5 Manufacture of nanocellulose

3.6 Production methods

3.7 Types of nanocellulose

3.7.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

3.7.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF)

3.7.2.1 Applications

3.7.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC)

3.7.3.1 Properties

3.7.3.2 Applications

3.7.4 Bacterial Cellulose (BC)

3.7.4.1 Applications

3.8 Synthesis

3.8.1 Microcrystalline cellulose (MC)

3.8.2 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

3.8.3 Nanofibrillated cellulose (CNF)

3.8.4 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC)

3.8.5 Bacterial cellulose particles (BC)



4 Market Structure For Nanocellulose

4.1 Volume of industry demand for nanocellulose

4.2 Current end users for nanocellulose, by market and company



5 SWOT Analysis



6 Regulations and Standards



7 Government Funding For Nanocellulose



8 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)



9 Nanocellulose Supply Chain



10 Nanocellulose Pricing



11 Nanocellulose Patents and Publications



12 Competing Materials



13 Markets For Nanocellulose

13.1 Nanocellulose In Plastics and Composites

13.1.1 Trends in the plastics and composites market and nanocellulose solutions

13.1.2 Comparison of nanocellulose tother composite materials

13.1.3 Applications

13.1.3.1 By cellulose type

13.1.3.2 Applications roadmap

13.1.4 Global market for nanocellulose in composites

13.2 Nanocellulose In Aircraft and Aerospace

13.3 Nanocellulose In Automotive

13.4 Nanocellulose In Construction and Buildings

13.5 Nanocellulose in Paper and Board/Packaging

13.6 Nanocellulose in Textiles and Apparel

13.7 Nanocellulose in Biomedicine and Healthcare

13.8 Nanocellulose in Paints and Coatings

13.9 Nanocellulose in Aerogels

13.10 Nanocellulose in Oil and Gas

13.11 Nanocellulose In Filtration

13.12 Nanocellulose In Rheology Modifiers

13.13 Nanocellulose in Printed, Stretchable and Flexible Electronics

13.14 Nanocellulose in 3D Printing



14 Nanocellulose Current and Potential Applications Analysis

14.1 Potential for high-volume consuming nanocellulose applications

14.1.1 Polymer composite parts

14.1.2 Bioplastics

14.1.3 Packaging films

14.1.4 Aerogels

14.1.5 Construction materials

14.1.5.1 Cement

14.1.5.2 Ultra-high-performance concrete

14.1.6 Paint and coatings additives

14.1.7 Hygiene and absorbent products

14.1.8 Tyres

14.2 Potential global nanocellulose demand by application



15 Cellulose Nanofiber Company Profiles



16 Cellulose Nanocrystal (CNC) Producers



17 Bacterial Cellulose (BC) Producers



18 Nanocellulose Research Groups and Centres



Companies Mentioned



American Process, Inc.

Ashai Kasei Chemicals Corporation

Borregaard

Celluforce

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper

Daicel Corporation

Daiichi Kogyo

Daio Paper Corporation

Fiberlean Technologies

Imerys

Innventia AB

Nippon Paper

Oji Holdings

Seiko PMC

Stora Enso Ltd.

Sugino Machine

