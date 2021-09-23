Celonis Commits to the Future of Business Execution with the Launch of Celonis Labs

NEW YORK and MUNICH, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celonis, the global leader in execution management, today announced the opening of its new innovation facility, Celonis Labs, as well as the appointment of innovation pundit Eugenio Cassiano as Senior Vice President of Celonis Labs. Eugenio joins Celonis from SAP, where he served as Global Head Solution Management - SAP Customer Experience.

Celonis Labs is a dedicated innovation center created to advance and accelerate disruptive new capabilities. It combines operational R&D with free thinking about the 'art of the possible.' Celonis Labs teams will be experimenting with new ideas and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality. They will explore solutions and innovate to drive the way businesses of the future will run - 10, 50, or even 100 years from now.

"My ultimate mission is to raise Celonis' customer value to the power of 10. Not only thinking 10 years ahead, but also amplifying our execution management innovations by a factor of 10," said newly appointed Eugenio Cassiano, SVP of Celonis Labs. "Celonis Labs will focus on moonshots, experiments, and R&D to unlock the world's processes, saving billions of dollars in corporate inefficiencies, and pioneering the shift to a more sustainable future."

"Eugenio is one of those people who can easily travel into the future, anticipate the trends, and drive innovations that will solve tomorrow's problems," said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "We are thrilled to have Eugenio on board to lead Celonis Labs, to get ahead of the business execution challenges of the future and to invent the solutions required to solve them."

Prior to joining Celonis, Eugenio held a range of leadership positions at SAP Customer Experience (formerly SAP Hybris), such as Global Head of Solution Management and Chief Innovation Officer. He also brings expertise from his consulting background at Accenture. Eugenio holds an MS in Computer Science from the University of Milan.

About Celonis

Celonis believes that every company can unlock its full execution capacity. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of applications, and developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies. Celonis has thousands of customers, including Anheuser-Busch InBev, AXA, Bayer, Cisco, Deloitte, Deutsche Telekom, Hitachi, Kellogg's, Lufthansa, and Whirlpool. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA and has 15 offices worldwide.

SOURCE Celonis

Related Links

https://www.celonis.com/

