Celonis Named a Leader in 2021 Everest Group PEAK Matrix Report for Process Mining For Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK and MUNICH, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celonis , the global leader in execution management, is again recognized as the category leader in the Everest Group Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 .

In the 2021 report, Celonis has strengthened its Leader position in both Market Impact as well as Vision and Capability. Everest Group publishes its annual assessment as a decision-making tool for enterprises searching for the best partner for process mining solutions and services.

"Celonis is honored to be recognized as a leader in this year's Everest PEAK Matrix report for Process Mining," said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "Our customers are unlocking billions in value trapped inside their transaction systems and processes with Celonis, making us the gold standard in process mining and execution management."

The report highlighted that Celonis continues to lead the market in terms of process mining software revenue. The report also stated that Celonis has the highest market share by revenue in the top six verticals including manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare and pharma, high-tech & telecom, CPG & retail, and professional services.

Celonis was recognized for holding the highest share of the process mining market across North America, Continental Europe, the UK, and LATAM regions. Celonis was also acknowledged as having the largest customer base and the highest share of process mining clients across large, mid-size, and small enterprise buying segments.

Celonis was recognized with the highest measure in 6 of the 8 capabilities including market adoption, portfolio mix, vision and strategy, process setup and integration, process intelligence, and implementation and support. Celonis is the only vendor that received the most complete capability rating in four segments, with the next closest vendor receiving just one.

"With a strong vision, superior product capabilities, and the largest share of the process mining software market, Celonis is a Leader on the Everest Group Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix®," said Amardeep Modi, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Continued investments in innovation and thought leadership, depth and breadth of process mining functionalities, integration with automation capabilities to narrow execution gaps, and strong customer success and training programs are some of the key factors that contributed to Celonis' strong position. The recently secured Series D round of a whopping US$1 billion is expected to help further accelerate its investments in these areas and reinforce its position in the market."

Celonis pioneered the process mining category 10 years ago when it first developed the ability to automatically X-ray process problems. Today Celonis is leveraging this foundation to pioneer the execution management industry and change business processes. On June 2, Celonis announced a $1 billion Series D round to accelerate market leadership in process mining and execution management.

About Celonis

Celonis believes that every company can unlock its full execution capacity. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of applications, and developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies. Celonis has thousands of customers, including ABB, AstraZeneca, Bosch, Coca-Cola, Citibank, Danaher Corporation, Dell, GSK, John Deere, L'Oréal, Siemens, Uber, Vodafone and Whirlpool. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA and has 15 offices worldwide.

SOURCE Celonis

Related Links

https://www.celonis.com

