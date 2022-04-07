CeloNova Announces New Strategic Direction Focused on Creating Partnership

Opportunities Featuring Proprietary Surface Coated Technologies

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CeloNova BioSciences, Inc. (CeloNova), developer and manufacturer of a portfolio of novel surfaced coated technologies, including the proprietary Polyzene™-F nanocoating, today announced the strategic decision to focus its core business on creating partnership and co-development opportunities with medical device manufacturers seeking to optimize implant interaction within the body. The company's nanocoated innovation is the result of years of rigorous scientific research and engineering and has been extensively published in numerous academic articles to date.

"We are pleased to offer leading medical device manufacturers access to the unique clinical advantages of our Polyzene-F nanocoated technology that has clinically demonstrated low thrombosis, restenosis and inflammation with rapid healing effects," stated Carl St. Bernard, President and Chief Executive Officer of CeloNova. "This technology offers a significant benefit to companies seeking to improve the clinical performance of their implant technologies."

"I fully support CeloNova's new strategic direction which allows medical device manufacturers to benefit from long-term biocompatibility and thromboresistance of Polyzene-F," stated Professor Dr. Michael Grunze, Former Chair and Professor (emeritus) at the Institute of Applied Physical Chemistry of the Ruprecht-Karls-University in Heidelberg and co-inventor of Polyzene-F. "When my students and I set out to study the hemocompatibility of this inorganic polymer in our lab in Heidelberg Germany, we soon realized its potential to significantly limit a wide range of implant complications and being broadly applied in the human body and in biomedical devices."

CeloNova is based on a rich history of medical innovation with two PzF coated medical implants successfully commercialized in the U.S. and the EU. The company's PzF coated embolic microspheres product line was sold to Boston Scientific in 2015 and the COBRA PzF NanoCoated Coronary Stent, was developed to safely and effectively treat patients who may benefit from 1-month of dual antiplatelet therapy. CeloNova's new business direction builds upon the successful application of PzF in interventional oncology and cardiology and expands its opportunities through the development of new surface coating technologies to address important unmet clinical needs.

"In my pre-clinical research at CVPath since 2012, CeloNova's proprietary Polyzene-F coating has consistently demonstrated a unique advantage of allowing an implant to heal quickly and in a functional way, without the need for antiproliferative drug elution," stated Aloke Finn, MD, Medical Director and Chief Scientific Officer at CVPath and Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Maryland. "I believe Polyzene-F will continue to play an important role in delivering safety and efficacy in clinical practice."

Polyzene-F is a proprietary, ultra-pure and highly elastic surface coating possessing unique mechanical properties that allow an implant to be coated at a nanoscale level. The coating acts as a biocompatible barrier between the implant, intimal surface and circulating elements in the blood and has demonstrated thromboresistant and anti-inflammatory properties with significantly faster, higher quality healing compared to market-leading technologies.1*

