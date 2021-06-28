Celsius adds BNB, BNT and DOT tokens

LONDON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Network, the industry-leading cryptocurrency yield-earning platform, announces today the addition of Polkadot (DOT), Bancor Network Token (BNT) and (Binance Coin) BNB token to the Celsius mobile app and web app. DOT and BNT are now available to all Celsius users. BNB will be made available to non-US Celsius users on July 1.

These coins are the latest addition to Celsius's growing list of over 40 cryptocurrencies that offer high-interest rewards for its over 780,000 users worldwide.

"Our teams have been working diligently to expand availability for these high-performing tokens for our customers," said Alex Mashinksy, CEO of Celsius. "HODLers can now earn weekly rewards on over 40 coins through the Celsius mobile and web app , and we'll continue to add cryptocurrencies that support our goal to bring the next 100 million people into the future of finance."

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

