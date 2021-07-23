Celsius Confirms A $54m Investment In Carbon-neutral Bitcoin Mining Leader Core Scientific

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius , the leading global cryptocurrency yield-earning platform, confirms a $54m investment in carbon neutral Bitcoin mining leader Core Scientific , the leader in high-performance, 100% net carbon-neutral infrastructure and software solutions powering the world's leading blockchain companies. Core announced yesterday its intent to go public via a $4.3B merger with XPDI .

"Exceptional companies like Core Scientific are leading the industry in carbon-neutral mining, setting the standard for energy efficiency in mining around the globe", said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius. "We are thrilled to be investment partners and are excited to see the successes they've had this year, and looking forward to working together to grow our joint business in the future."

This investment is part of an over $200 million expenditure in North American Bitcoin mining, positioning Celsius as one of the largest U.S. investors in the Bitcoin mining industry.

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network.

