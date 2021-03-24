Celsius customers can now buy BTC, ETH, other top cryptocurrencies with Apple Pay

LONDON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius, the industry-leading cryptocurrency rewards-earning platform, announces today that its 530,000+ users can now instantly purchase cryptocurrency inside the Celsius app using Apple Pay.

Powered by one of our in-app purchase partners Simplex , this integration of Apple Pay gives the Celsius community enhanced purchase power and frictionless access to today's top cryptocurrencies.* Celsius users can now use a variety of payment solutions, including credit card or wire transfer, to buy more than 15 of the top cryptocurrencies directly through the Celsius app. Unlike other platforms, crypto coins bought through the app go directly to the customer's Celsius account and immediately start earning rewards.



"Adding Apple Pay in our app makes cryptocurrency purchases easy, immediate and even more accessible to the Celsius community", says Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius. "Thanks to our partnership with Simplex, we're continuing to build Celsius into the ultimate one-stop shop for owning, earning and lending cryptocurrency."

*Not available in all locations

