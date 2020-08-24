Celsius Network now offers 6.2% APY on your first 5 Bitcoins

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Network , the industry-leading cryptocurrency rewards-earning platform, announced today that US customers can now earn 6.2% APY on their Bitcoin holdings, the highest rate available for BTC in the crypto-lending space. Customers based in the US can take advantage of this in-kind rate and earn 6.2% BTC on BTC on their first five bitcoins. International users have the option to earn the same rate on their first BTC paid out in CEL tokens.

Celsius created the HODL & Earn category back in 2018 and currently manages over $1 billion worth of crypto assets for over 150,000 users worldwide, over 60% of which is held in Bitcoin. In addition to its holdings, Celsius has distributed more BTC rewards to its users than all other crypto lending companies combined. The mobile crypto platform attributes its continuing growth to its customer-centric business model in which 80% of the company's revenues go directly back to its community of crypto holders.

Celsius is able to generate revenue for its crypto rewards through its lending operations where retail borrowers and qualified institutions can borrow against their cryptocurrency assets, offering the most competitive rates in the industry. Currently you can borrow USD at 1% APR. As its customer base continues to expand, so does its pool of 32 coins allowing the company to provide even more value for its users, backed by a sustainable and proven business model.

"Our goal has always been to give our customers as much value as possible. Now all Celsius customers can access the industry's highest rate for BTC and the industry's lowest rates to borrow dollars on the Celsius platform with no minimums, no lockups, and no fees, this is the definition of doing well after you do good." said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius Network.

About Celsius Network

Celsius Network addresses the financial needs of today's consumers worldwide through a reward income and low-cost loans accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the depositor community, Celsius is a Blockchain-based marketplace platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. Visit www.celsius.network

Contact: Jayson Lynn, 407-301-6495

SOURCE Celsius Network

Related Links

https://celsius.network

