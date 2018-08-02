Celsius Network to Receive Thousands of Ether on Deposit From Hub Token

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies with large deposits of crypto can now earn passive income in the form of interest by parking their coins with Celsius. Hub is the latest ICO to take advantage of Celsius' private beta program and is in the first cohort of ICOs trusting Celsius' platform to earn coins on their coins.

Celsius Network, a community-based P2P startup, provides access to borrowing and lending for digital currency holders. Celsius plans to eliminate the need to access expensive lending services from banks and the gray market, and to revolutionize the use of digital assets as collateral by allowing users to easily borrow dollars against their crypto holdings.

"Celsius brings unique value to the market and enables blockchain projects such as Hub to monetize idle, digital assets. Since Hub is a project focused on trust, we are delighted to collaborate with a reputable team experienced in the financial services industry. We look forward to putting our cryptocurrency to work in meaningful ways," said Eric Ly, CEO of Hub and Co-founder of LinkedIn.

The Celsius app is already live on both Android and iOS and soon will be rolling out the ability to earn interest on deposits and to get loans in dollars using cryptocurrency as collateral. In the meantime, Celsius will continue offering interest and loans under a private beta to blockchain companies and large crypto holders while its mobile borrowing and lending platform for consumers is due to launch later this year. They are already taking deposits via their app and were recently named the #3 Blockchain Company to Watch for in 2018 by Forbes.

About Celsius:

Website: https://celsius.network

Telegram: https://t.me/celsiusnetwork

About The Hub Token:

Hub, Human Trust Protocol, was created to solve trust-at-a-distance. While Bitcoin introduced a novel solution to the problem of third-party trust, Hub helps resolve second party trust, or determine who to trust, by enabling users and businesses to develop portable reputation histories across online marketplaces, social platforms, fintech, and other verticals.

The Hub team is developing a number of proofs of concept including an ICO reputation system called ICOHub. Through the development of a decentralized trust layer across applications, Hub seeks to increase the efficiency and lower the cost of online interactions and economic activity.

Website: https://www.hubtoken.org

Telegram: https://t.me/hubtoken

For press-related inquiries, please contact Keith Baumwald, CMO (keith@celsius.network).

