Celsius strengthens its executive leadership team with key hires from big banking

LONDON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius , the industry-leading cryptocurrency rewards-earning platform, announces Rodney Sunada-Wong as Chief Risk Officer and Vijay Konduru as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Analytics.

Reaching a milestone of over $10 billion in digital assets earlier this month, Celsius continues to strengthen its executive leadership team with two new additions that bring decades of experience from major players in the traditional banking industry.

"Celsius has one leg in Centralized Finance (CeFi) and one in Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Rodney and Vijay bring the wealth of knowledge and expertise from big banking that we feel is necessary to bridge the Celsius user experience for the next billion people looking to join the crypto revolution," says Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius. "Vijay's expertise in credit card and consumer banking will allow Celsius to deliver innovative and intuitive products and programs that exceed anything traditional banks have to offer. And with Rodney's stellar credentials and proven track record of success in risk management, Celsius can continue to grow at an exponential rate with the security and confidence of our Celsius community as a top priority."

Rodney Sunada-Wong brings thirty years of banking and trading experience to lead the Celsius Risk Management team. Most recently, he served as Chief Risk Officer for the Institutional Broker Dealer and the U.S. Swap Dealers at Morgan Stanley, where his achievements included creating and managing the Risk Governance across Market, Credit, Operational and Liquidity Risk to meet new regulatory expectations. He is an adjunct professor of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences at Columbia University and New York University, respectively. Prior to his position at Morgan Stanley, Sunada-Wong was Head of Market Risk for Global Treasury and for the FDIC-insured banks at Merrill Lynch. In addition, he has held leadership positions at Deutsche Bank and Bankers Trust Company, and worked at Goldman Sachs and the National Security Agency. He holds an M.B.A in Finance and Japanese Business from Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor's Degree in Biology from Harvard University.

Vijay Konduru joins Celsius with more than fifteen years of marketing and analytics leadership in consumer financial services brands like Capital One, Citi, and Discover. His achievements include doubling Citi's credit card customer growth through digital channels and growing Discover's brand awareness and consideration to unprecedented highs. His extensive credentials include an M.S. in Transportation Engineering from the University of Minnesota, an M.S. in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from Purdue University, and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Most recently, Vijay served as Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at mission and purpose-driven startups in healthcare and fintech.

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

