Celsius Wins "Best Cryptocurrency Wallet" in 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LONDON, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius , the industry-leading cryptocurrency rewards-earning platform, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Best Cryptocurrency Wallet" award in the fifth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today.

Celsius generates yield on crypto through its robust crypto-lending business and diversified deployment channels. Celsius manages over $10 billion in cryptocurrencies and is available in over one hundred countries around the world.

Celsius takes advantage of blockchain technology and is proud to provide a platform of curated services that have been abandoned by big banks such as high yield, zero fees, and lightning quick transactions as well as weekly rewards. Users can also earn up to 15% APY in rewards on their crypto assets and access loans starting at just 1% interest rates. There is no minimum balance and with the Celsius app, sending crypto is as easy as sending a text. Celsius always acts in the best interest of its community, and rewards paid to users form up to 80% of Celsius' revenues.

"Celsius has a worthy mission in providing people with better opportunities to gain financial freedom," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "We are thrilled to recognize Celsius for their success and momentum in this mission, serving as a true example of breakthrough technology in the FinTech space. We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire Celsius team for winning 'Best Cryptocurrency Wallet' for 2021."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from across the globe.

"Our approach has translated into more than just a crypto earning service. We are now a community of over 500,000 believers. Believers in blockchain, believers in high reward earning assets, and believers in achieving financial freedom," said Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky. "We cannot thank FinTech Breakthrough enough for recognizing our efforts in this and I consider it a strong testament to the hard work and innovative thinking from the entire Celsius team."

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Celsius Network