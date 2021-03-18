Celsius's CEL token is now listed on the Bitfinex exchange

LONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius , the industry-leading cryptocurrency rewards-earning platform, announces today the listing of its CEL token on Bitfinex, one of the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitfinex is a top 5 global exchange and the largest exchange to support CEL to date with overwhelming demand coming from the Celsius community in recent months.

In October 2020, Celsius and Bitfinex announced a new partnership to provide Bitfinex customers with access to Celsius's unmatched rates for earning rewards on cryptocurrency. The CEL token listing on Bitfinex now brings even more Celsius value to Bitfinex's millions of users worldwide.

CEL holders can take advantage of several token utilities available through the Celsius platform, including earning yield on crypto at rates up to 25% higher and borrowing dollars against their crypto and pay up to 25% less interest. Celsius also offers weekly compounding rewards on CEL with the token currently earning 4.86% APY.

Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius, commented on the listing saying, "This is a very exciting day for the CEL token. We're proud to be collaborating with Bitfinex to make the CEL token even more accessible to millions of customers around the world. Together we have the shared mission of creating a better financial future for everyone, and we're now one step closer to bringing the next 100 million people into the future of finance."

