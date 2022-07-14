Cement Market: APAC to Occupy 71% Market Share, Market Dynamics, Vendor & Segmentation Assessment - Technavio

Jul 14, 2022, 07:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cement market size is expected to grow by 749.21 million tons from 2020 to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.34% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. 71% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Indonesia are the key markets for the cement market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Growing industrialization, rapid urbanization, and increasing infrastructure development will facilitate the cement market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Enclose successful business strategies with detailed information on all regions -
Request a sample now!
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cement Market Analysis Report by End User (residential construction, non-residential construction, and infrastructure) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/cement-market-industry-analysis
Cement Market: Market Dynamics
Major Driver
- Increasing investments in road and highway infrastructure projects are the major driver influencing the cement market growth.
- The development of new roads and increasing investments in transportation and highway infrastructure projects are driving the growth of the global cement market. Cement is predominantly used in roadway and highway pavements. It is mixed with aggregates and other additives to overlay a road.
- Cement is preferred in road and highway construction owing to its significant strength and durability, thermoplastic nature, and waterproofing properties. The demand for cement is mainly generated from the developing economies as these countries lack proper road and transportation networks and infrastructure. These countries are spending heavily on evolving their transportation networks to assist their economic and industrial growth. However, regular investments in technological advances in infrastructure projects in the developed economies are also propelling the growth of the cement market in the roadways and highways sector.
- The US, China, and India are investing heavily in road infrastructure projects to upgrade and develop the existing roads. Investments in large-scale highway projects are likely to increase the demand for cement during the forecast period
Major Challenges
- An increase in construction costs is a major hindrance to the cement market growth.
- The construction industry uses building materials such as stainless steel, hardened steel, cast iron, cement, concrete, bricks, aggregates, and other construction materials. The cost of cement is about 1%-15% of the total construction cost and other materials account for 25%-30% of the total construction cost. The availability of these materials creates a cycle of variable pricing wherein the increase in prices of one building material increases the total cost of construction, leading to the requirement of additional investments in the overall construction costs.
- For instance, if steel prices increase, the cost of construction will increase; as a result, the cost of building will also increase. This increase in the cost of one segment will raise the overall building cost, which can be a major challenge for builders and construction companies.
Know about other drivers & challenges to refine your growth plan - Request a sample!
Cement Market: Vendor Assessment
The cement market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The cement market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Adelaide Brighton Ltd., Argos Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Taiheiyo Cement Corp., The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd., and Votorantim SA among others.
For in-depth insights into key vendor profiles with complete offerings - Grab a sample!
Cement Market: Segmentation Assessment
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD million tons, 2020-2025)
- residential construction - size and forecast 2020-2025
- non-residential construction - size and forecast 2020-2025
- infrastructure - size and forecast 2020-2025
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million tons, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Plan your growth strategies by knowing the contribution of each segment - Grab an
Exclusive Sample Report
Related Reports:
- The ceramic tiles market share in Turkey is expected to surge to USD 598.59 million by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 5%.
- The construction materials market share is projected to increase by USD 1.45 trillion by 2026 at a progressive CAGR of 15.66%
|
Cement Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
749.21 million tons
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.16
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 71%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, India, US, Indonesia, and Vietnam
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adelaide Brighton Ltd., Argos Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Taiheiyo Cement Corp., The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd., and Votorantim SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Construction materials market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user
- 5.3 Residential construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Residential construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 18: Residential construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Non-residential construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Non-residential construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 20: Non-residential construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 22: Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End user
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End user
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography (million tons)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Adelaide Brighton Ltd.
- Exhibit 45: Adelaide Brighton Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Adelaide Brighton Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: Adelaide Brighton Ltd.– Key news
- Exhibit 48: Adelaide Brighton Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: Adelaide Brighton Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Argos Ltd.
- Exhibit 50: Argos Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Argos Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Argos Ltd.– Key news
- Exhibit 53: Argos Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Cementir Holding NV
- Exhibit 54: Cementir Holding NV - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Cementir Holding NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Cementir Holding NV – Key news
- Exhibit 57: Cementir Holding NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Cementir Holding NV - Segment focus
- 10.6 CEMEX SAB de CV
- Exhibit 59: CEMEX SAB de CV - Overview
- Exhibit 60: CEMEX SAB de CV - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: CEMEX SAB de CV – Key news
- Exhibit 62: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key offerings
- 10.7 China National Building Material Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 63: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 66: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 HeidelbergCement AG
- Exhibit 68: HeidelbergCement AG - Overview
- Exhibit 69: HeidelbergCement AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: HeidelbergCement AG – Key news
- Exhibit 71: HeidelbergCement AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: HeidelbergCement AG - Segment focus
- 10.9 LafargeHolcim Ltd.
- Exhibit 73: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: LafargeHolcim Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 76: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Taiheiyo Cement Corp.
- Exhibit 78: Taiheiyo Cement Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Taiheiyo Cement Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Taiheiyo Cement Corp.– Key news
- Exhibit 81: Taiheiyo Cement Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Taiheiyo Cement Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 83: The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Votorantim SA
- Exhibit 87: Votorantim SA - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Votorantim SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: Votorantim SA–Key news
- Exhibit 90: Votorantim SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Votorantim SA - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 93: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 95: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article