Cement Market: APAC to Occupy 71% Market Share, Market Dynamics, Vendor & Segmentation Assessment - Technavio

Cement Market: Market Dynamics

Major Driver

Increasing investments in road and highway infrastructure projects are the major driver influencing the cement market growth.

The development of new roads and increasing investments in transportation and highway infrastructure projects are driving the growth of the global cement market. Cement is predominantly used in roadway and highway pavements. It is mixed with aggregates and other additives to overlay a road.

Cement is preferred in road and highway construction owing to its significant strength and durability, thermoplastic nature, and waterproofing properties. The demand for cement is mainly generated from the developing economies as these countries lack proper road and transportation networks and infrastructure. These countries are spending heavily on evolving their transportation networks to assist their economic and industrial growth. However, regular investments in technological advances in infrastructure projects in the developed economies are also propelling the growth of the cement market in the roadways and highways sector.

The US, China , and India are investing heavily in road infrastructure projects to upgrade and develop the existing roads. Investments in large-scale highway projects are likely to increase the demand for cement during the forecast period

Major Challenges

An increase in construction costs is a major hindrance to the cement market growth.

The construction industry uses building materials such as stainless steel, hardened steel, cast iron, cement, concrete, bricks, aggregates, and other construction materials. The cost of cement is about 1%-15% of the total construction cost and other materials account for 25%-30% of the total construction cost. The availability of these materials creates a cycle of variable pricing wherein the increase in prices of one building material increases the total cost of construction, leading to the requirement of additional investments in the overall construction costs.

For instance, if steel prices increase, the cost of construction will increase; as a result, the cost of building will also increase. This increase in the cost of one segment will raise the overall building cost, which can be a major challenge for builders and construction companies.

Cement Market: Vendor Assessment

The cement market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The cement market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Adelaide Brighton Ltd., Argos Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Taiheiyo Cement Corp., The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd., and Votorantim SA among others.

Cement Market: Segmentation Assessment

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD million tons, 2020-2025)

residential construction - size and forecast 2020-2025

non-residential construction - size and forecast 2020-2025

infrastructure - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million tons, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% Market growth 2021-2025 749.21 million tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.16 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Indonesia, and Vietnam Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adelaide Brighton Ltd., Argos Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Taiheiyo Cement Corp., The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd., and Votorantim SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Construction materials market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user

5.3 Residential construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Residential construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 18: Residential construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Non-residential construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Non-residential construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 20: Non-residential construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 22: Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography (million tons)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adelaide Brighton Ltd.

Exhibit 45: Adelaide Brighton Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Adelaide Brighton Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Adelaide Brighton Ltd.– Key news



Exhibit 48: Adelaide Brighton Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Adelaide Brighton Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Argos Ltd.

Exhibit 50: Argos Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Argos Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Argos Ltd.– Key news



Exhibit 53: Argos Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Cementir Holding NV

Exhibit 54: Cementir Holding NV - Overview



Exhibit 55: Cementir Holding NV - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Cementir Holding NV – Key news



Exhibit 57: Cementir Holding NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Cementir Holding NV - Segment focus

10.6 CEMEX SAB de CV

Exhibit 59: CEMEX SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 60: CEMEX SAB de CV - Product and service



Exhibit 61: CEMEX SAB de CV – Key news



Exhibit 62: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key offerings

10.7 China National Building Material Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 63: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 66: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 HeidelbergCement AG

Exhibit 68: HeidelbergCement AG - Overview



Exhibit 69: HeidelbergCement AG - Business segments



Exhibit 70: HeidelbergCement AG – Key news



Exhibit 71: HeidelbergCement AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: HeidelbergCement AG - Segment focus

10.9 LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Exhibit 73: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 74: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: LafargeHolcim Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 76: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Taiheiyo Cement Corp.

Exhibit 78: Taiheiyo Cement Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Taiheiyo Cement Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Taiheiyo Cement Corp.– Key news



Exhibit 81: Taiheiyo Cement Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Taiheiyo Cement Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 83: The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 84: The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Votorantim SA

Exhibit 87: Votorantim SA - Overview



Exhibit 88: Votorantim SA - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Votorantim SA–Key news



Exhibit 90: Votorantim SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Votorantim SA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

