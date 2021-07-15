Cement Market growth analysis in Construction Materials Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the cement market and it is poised to grow by 749.21 million tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Recognizing the existing business model
- Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.
- Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Corresponding Reports:
Global Cement Additives Market - Global cement additives market is segmented by end-user (residential and non-residential), type (chemicals, minerals, and fiber), and geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market - Global ready-to-mix concrete market is segmented by application (non-residential and residential) and geography (APAC, MEA, Europe, South America, and North America).
Major Three Cement Market Participants:
Adelaide Brighton Ltd.
The company offers high-quality cement with NATA accreditation for various applications in the construction industry.
Argos Ltd.
The company offers cement that is used in concrete or mortar mixtures, bonding materials, plastering, and finishes for subsequent use in a variety of structures and constructions.
Cementir Holding NV
The company offers white, grey, and other types of cement.
Cement Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Cement market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Residential Construction
- Non-residential Construction
- Infrastructure
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
The cement market is driven by increasing investments in road and highway infrastructure projects. In addition, the growth of the construction industry is expected to trigger the cement market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
