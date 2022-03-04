Cement Market size in Saudi Arabia to accelerate at 6% CAGR | Driven by the launch of Saudi Vision 2030 | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Cement Market in Saudi Arabia is expected to increase by 1.66 million tons from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 6%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Download FREE Sample: to understand the scope of the full report.

Vendor Insights-

The cement market is concentrated due to the presence of few players occupying the competitive landscape. These players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market.

Al Safwa Ltd.: The company offers a wide variety of cement used in construction and crafting including POZZOLANIC PORTLAND SUPER CEMENT - PPC 52.5N, PORTLAND CEMENT OPC 52.5N, JODDRAN SUPER 32.5N, PRECASTO 52.5R, SULFATE RESISTANCE CEMENT SRC 52.5N, etc.

Arabian Cement Co. SAE: The company offers two types of cement products including AL MOSALAH CEMENT and AL NASR CEMENT.

Epcco Publishing Group Ltd.: The company offers three types of cement products including Ordinary Portland Cement - OPC (Bulk / Bag), Sulphate Resisting Cement - SRC (Bulk / Bag), and Finishing Cement (Bag).

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Cement Market in Saudi Arabia : Key driver

Launch of Saudi Vision 203

Saudi Arabia launched the Vision 2030 concept in 2016. It is a blueprint for Saudi Arabia's long-term goals and expectations. With this vision, the country is aiming to achieve economic development and reduce the dependency on oil resources. The program is expected to increase the number of residential and non-residential construction projects in the country, thereby driving the demand for cement

Cement Market in Saudi Arabia : Key trend

Construction of low-power-consuming cement plants:

The cement industry is one of the most energy-intensive industries globally. On average, the fuel and energy costs typically represent about 30%-40% of the total production cost. With the proposed cut in energy subsidies, vendors are exploring ways to reduce energy consumption. Some cement manufacturers are investing in new infrastructure to enhance production efficiency and reduce power consumption. This growing trend among vendors is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Fiber Cement Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Concrete Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cement Market In Saudi Arabia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 1.66 million tons Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.60 Regional analysis Saudi Arabia Performing market contribution Saudi Arabia at 100% Key consumer countries Saudi Arabia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Al Safwa Ltd., Arabian Cement Co. SAE, Epcco Publishing Group Ltd., Najran Cement Co., Northern Region Cement Co., Saudi Cement Co., Southern Province Cement Co., Umm Al Qura Cement Co., Yamama Saudi Cement Co., and Yanbu Cement Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Industrial machinery

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound Logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound Logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Country - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 07: Country market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Residential

Commercial

Exhibit 14: Application by volume - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application by volume

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Application by volume

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Exhibit 16: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 17: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Exhibit 18: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 19: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application by volume

Exhibit 20: Market opportunity by Application by volume

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers of price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rates and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 21: Customer landscape

7. Regional Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

Central

Western

Eastern

Southern

Northern

Exhibit 22: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Central – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Central - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand Tons)

Exhibit 24: Central - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.3 Western - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Western - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)

Exhibit 26: Western - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Southern - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Southern - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)

Exhibit 28: Southern - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Eastern - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Eastern - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)

Exhibit 30: Eastern - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 Northern - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: Northern - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)

Exhibit 32: Northern - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Launch of Saudi Vision 2030

8.1.2 Resumption of cement exports

8.1.3 Growth of housing mortgage sector

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Expat levy on foreign nationals

8.2.2 Impact of removal of fuel subsidies

8.2.3 Stringent regulations regarding cement manufacturing

Exhibit 33: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Construction of low power-consuming cement plants

8.3.2 Shift toward sustainable practices in cement industry

8.3.3 Innovations in cement

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 34: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 35: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 36: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 37: Vendors covered

Exhibit 38: Market share analysis, Jan 2021

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Al Safwa Ltd.

Exhibit 40: Al Safwa Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 41: Al Safwa Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 42: Al Safwa Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Arabian Cement Co. SAE

Exhibit 43: Arabian Cement Co. SAE - Overview

Exhibit 44: Arabian Cement Co. SAE - Product and service

Exhibit 45: Arabian Cement Co. SAE - Key offerings

10.5 Epcco Publishing Group Ltd.

Exhibit 46: Epcco Publishing Group Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 47: Epcco Publishing Group Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 48: Epcco Publishing Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Najran Cement Co.

Exhibit 49: Najran Cement Co. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Najran Cement Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 51: Najran Cement Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Northern Region Cement Co.

Exhibit 52: Northern Region Cement Co. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Northern Region Cement Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Northern Region Cement Co. - Key offerings

10.8 Saudi Cement Co.

Exhibit 55: Saudi Cement Co. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Saudi Cement Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Saudi Cement Co. - Key offerings

10.9 Southern Province Cement Co.

Exhibit 58: Southern Province Cement Co. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Southern Province Cement Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Southern Province Cement Co. - Key offerings

10.10 Umm Al Qura Cement Co.

Exhibit 61: Umm Al Qura Cement Co. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Umm Al Qura Cement Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 63: Umm Al Qura Cement Co. - Key offerings

10.11 Yamama Saudi Cement Co.

Exhibit 64: Yamama Saudi Cement Co. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Yamama Saudi Cement Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 66: Yamama Saudi Cement Co. - Key offerings

10.12 Yanbu Cement Co.

Exhibit 67: Yanbu Cement Co. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Yanbu Cement Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 69: Yanbu Cement Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 94: Unilever Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 95: Unilever Group - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 70: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 71: Research Methodology

Exhibit 72: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 73: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 74: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio