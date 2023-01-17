Cementless total knee arthroplasty market size to increase by USD 2,408.49 million; North America to contribute 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 2,408.49 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 22.15%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market 2023-2027

By region, the global cementless total knee arthroplasty market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factors such as the increased awareness about implant surgeries among healthcare professionals and patients, rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions, product launches, and favorable reimbursement for orthopedic implants are driving the growth of the cementless total knee arthroplasty market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The cementless total knee arthroplasty market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

C2F Implants - The company offers cementless total knee arthroplasty with the latest developments and technology.

- The company offers cementless total knee arthroplasty with the latest developments and technology. Conformis Inc. - The company offers cementless total knee arthroplasty with the latest developments and technology.

- The company offers cementless total knee arthroplasty with the latest developments and technology. Corin Group Plc - The company offers cementless total knee arthroplasty with the latest 3D technology.

- The company offers cementless total knee arthroplasty with the latest 3D technology. DJO Global Inc. - The company offers cementless total knee arthroplasty with knee combines DJO's proprietary advanced porous coating, P2 with the EMPOWR knee system's modern kinematic design philosophy.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising number of people diagnosed with arthritis, rise in number of sports injuries, and increasing government support to meet healthcare needs. However, the high cost of cementless TKA is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into fixed-bearing and mobile-bearing. The fixed-bearing segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The orthobiologics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.88% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,638.44 million . The innovative features and user interfaces are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high costs and inadequate reimbursements for orthobiologics products and procedures may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.88% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The innovative features and user interfaces are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high costs and inadequate reimbursements for orthobiologics products and procedures may impede the market growth. The medical exoskeleton market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 36.43% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 974.84 million . The increasing incidences of SCIs are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of well-trained caregivers may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this cementless total knee arthroplasty market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cementless total knee arthroplasty market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World.

, , , and Rest of World. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cementless total knee arthroplasty market vendors.

Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2408.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Germany, France, Italy, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aesculap Implants Systems LLC, Allegra Orthopaedics Ltd., B. Braun SE, Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., C2F Implants, Conformis Inc., Corin Group Plc, DJO Global Inc., Euromed Implants GmbH, Exactech Inc., GROUP FH ORTHO, Johnson and Johnson, Medacta Group SA, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Symbios Orthopedie SA, United Orthopedic Corp., Waldemar Link GmbH and Co. KG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Fixed-bearing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Fixed-bearing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fixed-bearing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Fixed-bearing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fixed-bearing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Mobile-bearing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Mobile-bearing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Mobile-bearing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Mobile-bearing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Mobile-bearing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Orthopedic clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Orthopedic clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Orthopedic clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Orthopedic clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Orthopedic clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Ambulatory surgical centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Ambulatory surgical centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 108: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 109: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 110: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 111: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

12.4 C2F Implants

Exhibit 113: C2F Implants - Overview



Exhibit 114: C2F Implants - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: C2F Implants - Key offerings

12.5 Conformis Inc.

Exhibit 116: Conformis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Conformis Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Conformis Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Conformis Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Corin Group Plc

Exhibit 120: Corin Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 121: Corin Group Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Corin Group Plc - Key offerings

12.7 DJO Global Inc.

Exhibit 123: DJO Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: DJO Global Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: DJO Global Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Euromed Implants GmbH

Exhibit 126: Euromed Implants GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 127: Euromed Implants GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Euromed Implants GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Exactech Inc.

Exhibit 129: Exactech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Exactech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Exactech Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 GROUP FH ORTHO

Exhibit 132: GROUP FH ORTHO - Overview



Exhibit 133: GROUP FH ORTHO - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: GROUP FH ORTHO - Key offerings

12.11 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 135: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 136: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 138: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.12 MicroPort Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 140: MicroPort Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: MicroPort Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: MicroPort Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: MicroPort Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 144: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 145: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 147: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

12.14 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 149: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 United Orthopedic Corp.

Exhibit 154: United Orthopedic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: United Orthopedic Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: United Orthopedic Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 Waldemar Link GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 157: Waldemar Link GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 158: Waldemar Link GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Waldemar Link GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.17 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 160: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio