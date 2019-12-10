CEMEX hosts Second-Annual 5k Quarry Quest in support of Special Olympics Florida - Miami-Dade County

HOUSTON and MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA held its second-annual 5k Quarry Quest race at its FEC Quarry in Miami, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 7 in support of Special Olympics Florida – Miami-Dade County, a local chapter of the world's largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and developmental disabilities.

More than 250 racers of all ages ran or walked through the limestone quarry, getting an up-close look at operational machinery, including haul trucks, loaders and draglines. At the conclusion of the event, CEMEX presented Special Olympics Florida – Miami-Dade County with a $10,000 donation check from the CEMEX Foundation, the company's philanthropic organization that provides charitable and community support.

"CEMEX is proud to live and work in a community that comes together to share in a unique experience while giving back," said Jeff Bobolts, CEMEX USA Regional President—Florida Region. "We enjoy opening our facility to the public to show exactly where the high-quality materials used for regional construction and development come from."

FEC Quarry was established in 1974 and today produces more than 8 million tons of crushed stone annually. The facility is also leading the way in the digital transformation of the building materials industry with CEMEX Go Quarry Link, a pilot program that utilizes technology to maximize efficiency for its customers.

"Special Olympics Florida serves over 7,500 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Miami-Dade County providing year-round sports training and competition, health services, leadership development and inclusive programs at no cost to the athlete or their caregivers," said Linsey Smith, Special Olympics Florida Regional Director. "This is only possible because of the generosity of our community and corporate partners, like Cemex USA. We are very proud to be selected as the beneficiary of their 5K."

Previously, FEC Quarry received the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA) Environmental Excellence Gold Award in 2017, as well as the NSSGA Platinum Award for Community Relations in 2018.

About CEMEX

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable services. Its U.S. network includes 11 cement plants, more than 50 strategically- located distribution terminals, 50 aggregate quarries and nearly 270 ready-mix concrete plants.

About Special Olympics Florida

Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training, competition, and health services to children and adults with intellectual disabilities, at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers, as a means to achieve physical fitness, self-esteem, socialization skills, and the life skills necessary to be productive, respected, and contributing members of their communities. To learn more, visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org .

SOURCE CEMEX USA