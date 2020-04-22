CEMEX USA achieves EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for second consecutive year

HOUSTON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA is proud to announce it has been recognized as 2020 U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence, marking the second consecutive year the company has been honored for its energy management and longstanding commitment to sustainability.

The new 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award is the latest honor by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy that recognizes CEMEX USA's ongoing and active participation in the ENERGY STAR® program. Just last year, CEMEX USA was named 2019 EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Energy Management with two CEMEX USA cement plants earning ENERGY STAR® Certification. Since 2007, CEMEX USA operations have earned more than 50 ENERGY STAR® certifications.

"Sustainability is embedded in our day-to-day operations at CEMEX and an integral part of our core business strategy," said CEMEX USA President Jaime Muguiro. "Energy conservation is part of our vision as we are building a better future and believe it's our responsibility to vigorously practice energy management through ongoing initiatives and the use of alternative fuels. We're proud to be recognized again for our efforts as EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year and applaud our operations for consistently working to make a difference."

ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award is the highest honor among ENERGY STAR awards. EPA presents the Sustained Excellence Award to partners that have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition.

"I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners," said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. "These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection."

For a complete list of 2020 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About CEMEX USA

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable service to customers and communities in more than 50 countries throughout the world. Its U.S. network includes 10 cement plants, more than 50 strategically- located distribution terminals, 50 aggregate quarries and nearly 270 ready-mix concrete plants.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR® and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieved over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR® and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR® can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

SOURCE CEMEX USA