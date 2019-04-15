CEMEX USA earns 2019 EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award

HOUSTON, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA is proud to announce it has received the prestigious 2019 EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for its outstanding efforts in energy management, highlighting the company's longstanding commitment to sustainability.

CEMEX USA's accomplishments were recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 11, 2019. A team of company representatives accepted the award. CEMEX USA has been actively involved with the ENERGY STAR® program over the years with three cement plants earning ENERGY STAR® certification in 2018. CEMEX USA operations have earned more than 50 ENERGY STAR® certifications since 2007, including the ENERGY STAR® Challenge for Industry at several ready-mix plants and terminals.

"At CEMEX, sustainability is key to our vision of building a better future, embedded in our core business strategy and day-to-day operations," said CEMEX USA President Ignacio Madridejos. "We strive to conserve energy where possible with energy management initiatives, and many of our operations have received repeated recognition for their efforts. CEMEX is also incorporating the use of more alternative fuels. We are proud to be honored as the EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year."

"I applaud the 2019 ENERGY STAR® Award Winners," said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. "Their innovation and leadership enhance America's economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment."

The ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year award recognizes ENERGY STAR® partner businesses and organizations in good standing that demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency and ENERGY STAR®.

For a complete list of 2019 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR®'s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About CEMEX USA

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable service to customers and communities in more than 50 countries throughout the world. Its U.S. network includes 11 cement plants, more than 50 strategically- located distribution terminals, 50 aggregate quarries and nearly 270 ready-mix concrete plants.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR® and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieved over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR® and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR® can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

