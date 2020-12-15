CEMEX USA Offers Vertua® Low Carbon Concrete in U.S.

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX announced today that Vertua®, its brand of low carbon ready-mix concrete, is now available in the U.S. after successful introductions in Mexico and Europe.

The Vertua® line offers a range of products — including Vertua® Classic, Vertua® Plus and Vertua® Ultra — designed to achieve progressively greater reductions in CO 2 . Its introduction begins today in California with Vertua® Classic, which offers a reduction of 20 to 30 percent compared to industry standard Portland-cement-based concrete. Vertua® Classic is now available at most CEMEX locations in California, including the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, and the Central Valley.

"At CEMEX, we take our commitment to sustainability very seriously across our operations and in new products," said CEMEX USA President Jaime Muguiro. "We are proud to introduce Vertua® in the U.S. as part of our portfolio of products that exemplify the future of building materials with low carbon concrete."

Vertua® Plus and Vertua® Ultra will offer even greater reductions of CO 2 . The entire product line is expected to become available across the U.S. over the coming year. All Vertua® products maintain the level of performance and durability that customers expect from CEMEX and can support the efforts of builders and contractors to earn more credit points toward LEED, Whole Building Life-Cycle Assessment and other green building certifications.

"Since many customers are motivated to reduce the carbon footprint of their projects, we are delighted to offer Vertua® Classic, which is suitable for a wide range of commercial and residential applications," said Francisco Rivera, CEMEX USA Regional President, California Region. "Our Vertua® products are uniquely designed to balance limited carbon specifications with our customers' needs for high-quality performance and resilience."

Vertua® represents the company's commitment to its Climate Action strategy announced earlier this year, defining a global target of a 35 percent reduction of CO 2 emissions per ton of cementitious products by 2030. To complement this strategy with a longer-term vision, CEMEX also established an ambition to deliver net-zero CO 2 concrete to all its customers globally by 2050.

